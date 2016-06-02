France rules out immediate troop cuts in Sahel

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday ruled out an immediate reduction of French troops battling Islamist militants in West Africa's Sahel region, saying a rushed exit would be mistake.

Macron and a group of five African allies — Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger — were taking part in a meeting to discuss their fight against the violent jihadist insurgency across the Sahel region.

The French president had hoped for more engagement on the ground by his main European ally, Germany.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa DR Congo: UN's largest mission Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Darfur: Powerless against violence UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting? Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Liberia: Mission accomplished The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters? The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Somalia: Future model AU mission? UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM. Author: Martina Schwikowski



Maas rejects German engagement

But after the so-called G5 summit, which Macron joined by video link, Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, said that Berlin would not send soldiers into additional military operations in the Sahel region.

"Germany is participating with many troops in both international missions in Sahel, in [the European training mission] EUTM as well as [the UN mission] Minusma," Maas said, stressing that Berlin currently has to up to 1,550 Bundeswehr soldiers deployed in the West African country of Mali.

That is unlikely to be of comfort to Macron, whose operation Barkhane cost France an estimated $1.1 billion (€900 million) in 2020 alone.

France — the region's former colonial power — first sent troops into Mali in 2013 to defeat Islamist insurgents that had seized control of the country's northern half, with the Barkhane operation formally starting in August 2014.



The death of dozens of French soldiers has made the mission more unpopular than ever at home, where Macron's own popularity is already in steep descent because of the government's perceived weak handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

No progress in the Sahel

Hostility towards France is also growing among the Sahel population, who accuse the foreign troops of failing to protect civilians and resent the former colonial power's military presence.

The summit — in Chad's capital city N'Djamena — took place one year after a previous meeting in the French city of Pau, after which France sent 600 additional French soldiers to the Sahel to counter a surge of terrorist attacks, increasing its deployed troops to 5,100.

Paris claimed the reinforcement and a subsequent uptick in military operations led to tactical successes against the jihadists.

That view is not shared by experts.

"The situation is unchanged: It cannot get any worse. Nothing has changed in terms of the fundamental problems. I don't see any step forward," the head of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation's Sahel regional program, Thomas Schiller, told the media collective Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

More than eight years since the beginning of the crisis, hardly a day goes by without an armed attack, the explosion of a mine or abuses against civilians.

In January, the number of displaced persons passed the two million mark. Up to now, regional governments had largely been spared public criticism by the West for their authoritarian tendencies, since fighting the terrorist threat and resulting migration to Europe from the region, took absolute priority. But pressure seems to be increasing for reforms in the G5 group.

Maas put it this way: "G5 countries should strive for two things: strong security forces that restore and uphold safety — but also efficient public services for their people, particularly in fragile areas. People need police forces that protect them from crime; civil engineers who repair roads and water supply lines; and judges who work without bribes."

France unable to extricate itself

Fighting terrorism has proven to be extremely difficult in the Sahel. Governments struggle to maintain control of the vast desert area. Poverty, high unemployment and rapid population growth provide fertile ground for recruitment by jihadists.

On Monday, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno announced that an additional 1,200 soldiers would be sent to the so-called three borders zone, between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, seen as a gesture towards Paris' insistence for more military engagement by the G5.

The dispatch of the Chadian soldiers had already been announced a year ago in Pau. But the operation was delayed by the growing jihadist threat on the shores of Lake Chad, and by a disagreement between N'Djamena and its partners over the modalities, including financial, of said deployment.

That doesn't bode well for France's stated aim of passing on the bulk of military operations to the national armies being trained by Paris and its European Union partners. It also puts a hamper on the plan of reducing French troops on the ground Paris had openly considered ahead of the summit.

All-round dialogue

Analysts warned early on that such a withdrawal would deepen the crisis.

"If France draws down its troops, it is going to create a security vacuum, because clearly the domestic troops and the UN peacekeeping missions don't have the required capacity to do the fight by themselves," Audu Bulama Bukarti of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change told DW.

Probably aware of the implications, President Macron said on Tuesday that there would be no "immediate" reduction of French troops.

"A massive withdrawal of men, which is a possibility I have considered, would be a mistake," he said, although he stated that a reduction could come at a later, unspecified date.

French President Emmanuel Macron has beem demanding more help from Europe in the Sahel for years

As was expected, Macron urged the G5 Sahel nations to work on restoring government control and services in areas where jihadist fighters operate, saying that it was essential for the states to win public support for counter-insurgency efforts.

Mali is a case in point: it has yet to implement a peace agreement signed with ex-rebels in the north of the country.

It has also failed to guarantee the return of teachers and health workers to the region, leaving the populations to fend on their own. But apart from engaging with the population, analysts see a need to also push Sahel rulers towards a dialogue with the militants.

Chadian analyst Evariste Ngarlem Toldé finds severe fault with the performance of the African anti-terrorism alliance: "The G5 Sahel has not achieved any of its objectives, be it security or development, and still less in terms of governance in the states concerned. We need another strategy to solve this cross-border crisis, which has gone on for far too long," he told DW.

Isaac Mugabi and Blaise Dariustone contributed to this article