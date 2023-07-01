France riots: Reinforcements in Marseille, Lyon, Grenoble

Skip next section More arrests but a calmer night

French authorities made hundreds of arrests overnight into Sunday.

A total of 486 people had been arrested across France, the Interior Ministry said.

It added the level of violence appeared to have declined since rioting first broke out over the death of Nahel M. in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

"A calmer night thanks to the resolute action of the security forces," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted early Sunday.

Some 2,800 people have been arrested overall since the teen's death.