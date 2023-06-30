France riots: 45,000 police deployed to restore order

07/01/2023 July 1, 2023 France's tourism sector worried about cancellations

Hotels and restaurants in France are facing cancellations while some have also suffered damage in the unrest, said Thierry Marx, president of the main association for hotel and catering industry employers.

"Our hotel members have suffered a wave of cancellations of reservations in all the territories affected by the damage and clashes."

The French retail federation (FCD) also called for reinforced police security around stores.

The riots "gave rise to real scenes of looting," said the federation's managing director Jacques Creyssel.

"More than a hundred medium and large food or non-food stores vandalized, looted or even burned," he noted.

These incidents "are extremely serious and have an extremely heavy cost," Creyssel said.