 France restricts access to Mont Blanc to combat overcrowding | News | DW | 01.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France restricts access to Mont Blanc to combat overcrowding

Climbers wanting to scale the EU's highest peak now have to book a room in one of its shelters before making the ascent. The new rules aim to reduce risks caused by overcrowding.

Climbers going up Mont Blanc (Getty Images/AFP/P. Desmazes)

French authorities have introduced new rules that require people who want to scale Mont Blanc by the standard route to book a room in one of its three shelters if their bid includes the usual overnight stay.

The rule, which goes into effect on Saturday and applies till the end of the climbing season in September, has been introduced amid concerns about overcrowding and rockslides on the 4,810-meter (10,500-foot) mountain. Fifteen climbers died on Mont Blanc last year, and a 25-year-old man from Slovakia fell to his death on Friday at the start of the route, commonly known as the "Route Royale."

Nearly 25,000 climbers undertake the ascent each year.

Frankreich Bergsteiger am Bosses Grat am Mont Blanc (Imago Imges/Eibner Europa/M. Gruber)

Mont Blanc is the highest peak in the Alps and the European Union

Prison and fine

Watch video 04:39

Up high on Mont Blanc

Under the new rules, climbers caught camping illegally on the route could face a two-year prison sentence and a €300,000 ($335,000) fine, said regional administrator Pierre Lambert.

Lambert said that he had decided to impose the rule about booking a room as climbing the mountain by the normal route "meant at least one overnight stay for the great majority of mountaineers."

He said the overcrowding at the shelters had led to problems with sanitation and security, with one shelter caretaker even being physically threatened.

The new rules come as concerns grow about overcrowding on the world's highest mountain, Mount Everest, where eight people have died in a week. A traffic jam of climbers on Everest has been blamed for two of four new fatalities reported on Friday in the peak's "death zone."

Watch video 02:21

Recent Everest deaths blamed on overcrowding

Read more: Cleaning up Mount Everest – the world's highest rubbish dump 

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mont Blanc accident: 3 Italian climbers found dead

Luca Lombardini, his fiancee and his brother were climbing Europe's highest peak when they slipped and died. Heatwave conditions have made conditions more dangerous on the Mont Blanc massif. (10.08.2018)  

Mount Everest on track for one of its deadliest years

A narrow window of good weather has led to deadly overcrowding on Mount Everest. Most of the 10 deaths this month occurred after climbers spent too much time in the "death zone." (25.05.2019)  

Cleaning up Mount Everest – the world's highest rubbish dump

Mount Everest has turned into a dumping ground as the growing numbers of climbers leave their trash behind on the mountain. DW reporter Jasvinder Sehgal visited base camp to meet the mountaineers cleaning up the mess. (20.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Recent Everest deaths blamed on overcrowding  

Up high on Mont Blanc  

Related content

Mount Everest Massentourismus

Mount Everest on track for one of its deadliest years 24.05.2019

A narrow window of good weather has led to deadly overcrowding on Mount Everest. Most of the 10 deaths this month occurred after climbers spent too much time in the "death zone."

Sherpa Kami Rita

Mount Everest: Sherpa breaks own record after 24th climb 21.05.2019

Kami Rita has extended his own record by successfully ascending the world's tallest mountain for the 24th time. The Nepalese Sherpa guide says he wants to climb the Everest one more time before retiring.

Müll am Mount Everest

Mount Everest cleanup team picks up 3 tons of garbage 02.05.2019

A special team has been tasked with cleaning up the world's highest mountain, littered with garbage from decades of commercial mountaineering. Everest is sometimes described as the world's highest rubbish dump.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  