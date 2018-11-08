 France recovers seven bodies from collapsed Marseille buildings | News | DW | 08.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France recovers seven bodies from collapsed Marseille buildings

Marseille's mayor is under pressure to resign after two buildings collapsed, killing seven people inside. At least 6,000 properties are "at risk" of collapse in the port city, most of them in lower-class neighborhoods.

Police cordon off area near collapsed buildings in Marseille

Marseille Mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin said on Thursday that seven bodies had been recovered from two collapsed buildings near the Mediterranean city's Old Port area.

Authorities believe one person may still be trapped under the rubble. The chances of finding survivors "are thin, very thin, but real," said Charles-Henri Garie, who leads the water brigades of the Marseille fire department.

Gaudin is under pressure to resign after the buildings collapsed on Monday. "Some people are taking advantage of this in opposition to society's interests," Gaudin said.

Marseille Mayor Jean-Claude Gaudin

Marseille's mayor has refused to accept responsibility for the collapsed buildings

'Unacceptable'

Earlier this week, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said at least 6,000 properties had been identified as "at risk" in Marseille. He said they comprised 44,000 lodgings mostly in lower-class neighborhoods. Castaner described the situation as "unacceptable."

But Gaudin was defiant, saying he would not heed calls to jump ship in the wave of the tragic incident.

He said since 2005, €35 million ($40 million) had been allocated to renovating or demolishing social housing blocks. "Do you think a ship captain quits during a storm?" Gaundin asked.

Read more: Can Emmanuel Macron's banlieues plan reach the poor?

People walk away from collapsed buildings in Marseille

Local politicians have accused officials of doing nothing about the dilapidated buildings since many of them are located in lower-class neighborhoods

'We knew'

But politicians and residents continued to decry the situation, saying officials needed to be held responsible.

"Everybody knew about the problems with the two collapsed buildings," Patrick Lacoste, a spokesman for a local housing action group, told France 24. "People died for nothing, even though we knew."

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a local left wing lawmaker and former presidential candidate, said it was "the homes of the poor that are falling down, and that's not a coincidence."

Read more: France's Emmanuel Macron blames state for fueling extremism, vows solutions

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:04
Now live
03:04 mins.

China's new Silk Road to pass Marseille

ls/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

France: Buildings collapse in Marseille

Local French authorities reported that two buildings have collapsed in the port city of Marseille. At least two people were injured, with pictures showing several fire crews at the scene. (05.11.2018)  

Can Emmanuel Macron's banlieues plan reach the poor?

Successive governments have tried to find answers for France’s disaffected banlieues — a code word for the high-crime suburbs that surround Paris. Can French President Emmanuel Macron succeed where others have failed? (18.05.2018)  

France's Emmanuel Macron blames state for fueling extremism, vows solutions

The French president has announced a massive policy overhaul for the country's poorest neighborhoods. Poor, urban suburbs have become breeding grounds for radicalization. (15.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

China's new Silk Road to pass Marseille  

Related content

Marseille Gebäude eingestürzt

France: Buildings collapse in Marseille 05.11.2018

Local French authorities reported that two buildings have collapsed in the port city of Marseille. At least two people were injured, with pictures showing several fire crews at the scene.

DW Euromaxx - Montpellier

Montpellier: Culture by the Coast 06.11.2018

History, art and fine dining by the sea - no wonder visitors fall in love with Montpellier. The city in southern France is popular with its resident student population, and visitors from across the globe alike.

Italien Überschwemmungen nach heftigem Regen in Norditalien

Bodies retrieved from flooded Sicily house as fierce storms wreak havoc in Italy 05.11.2018

Rescue divers have retrieved nine bodies from a flooded house on the southern Italian island of Sicily. Around 30 people have been killed in massive floods, landslides and storms across the country.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 