Making TV for women in Afghanistan

Freedom of SpeechAfghanistanMaking TV for women in AfghanistanTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFreedom of SpeechAfghanistanCornelia Kolden11/12/2024November 12, 2024Girls and women are increasingly being banned from public life by the Taliban. An Afghan woman, living in exile in Paris, produces a TV program for them with educational content and advice. For many, it’s the only connection to the outside world.https://p.dw.com/p/4mV7pAdvertisement