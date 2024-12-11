  1. Skip to content
Making TV for women in Afghanistan

Cornelia Kolden
November 12, 2024

Girls and women are increasingly being banned from public life by the Taliban. An Afghan woman, living in exile in Paris, produces a TV program for them with educational content and advice. For many, it’s the only connection to the outside world.

