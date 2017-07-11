France: Police shoot suspect after reported decapitation near Paris

French police shot a suspect on Friday after a man was decapitated near Paris.

According to local reports, the suspect beheaded a man in the north-western commune of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in the Val-d'Oise department. He reportedly shouted "allah akhbar" and threatened the police with a weapon.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) announced that it was investigating a killing "in relation to a terrorist enterprise" and "criminal terrorist association". according to the PNAT. The Anti-Terrorist Sub-Directorate of the Police and the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) were also involved, Le Monde reported.

It was not immediately clear if the suspected attacker had been killed.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was reportedly cutting his trip to Morocco short and returning to Paris.

Local Mayor Eragny Thibault Humbert told Europe 1: "It's unbelievably violent."

"It is necessary to underline the speed with which the police officers neutralized the individual," he said.

Police told reporters that the victim was a teacher.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

aw/rs (Reuters, AFP, dpa)