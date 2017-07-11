France: Police officer wounded in knife attack

An attacker was on the run on Friday after badly wounding a French police officer in the western town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, local media reported.

Police told local residents to stay away from the area of the attack and said that an operation was already underway.

"Avoid the area and respect police guidance," the national gendarmes forces tweeted.

The attacker attempted to flee in a car, but a crash forced him to get out and escape on foot, Reuters reported. Some 80 officers had been dispatched to pursue the assailant, police told AFP.

A police source also told Reuters that local schools had been put under police protection.

A spate of violent attacks against police officers in France led the French government to pledge stricter sentences for anyone found guilty of attacking police.

A police officer was killed during an investigation into a drug-dealing site in the southern city of Avignon earlier in the month while another police employee was stabbed to death in a suspected jihadist attack just outside of Paris in late April.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ab/rs (Reuters, dpa)