 France: Police arrest man after museum standoff | News | DW | 23.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Police arrest man after museum standoff

French police have detained a man after he broke into a museum and was shouting threats. Messages had been daubed on the walls in Arabic, one reading, "the museum is going to become a hell."

Frankreich Polizeieinsatz vor dem Musee Archeologique in Saint-Raphael (Reuters/Le Duplex Saint Raphael)

French police have detained a man who was holed up for several hours and shouting threats in an archaeological museum in the coastal city of Saint-Raphaël, along the French Riviera. 

Map showing the city of Saint-Raphael, France

The police say the man and possibly an accomplice broke into the museum early Wednesday morning. On the walls of the museum, several messages in Arabic had been written, including, "the museum is going to become a hell."

A search for a possible accomplice is ongoing. Authorities say the detained man was not armed. His motivations are as of yet unclear. 

Read more: Is France's deradicalization strategy missing the point?

Police called to the scene included France's elite RAID unit and a bomb disposal squad. 

The historic center of the small, vacation town was put on lock-down during the incident.  

The archaeological museum is home to a medieval stone church and other Roman items recovered in the area.

kp/rt (AP, AFP) 

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Is France's deradicalization strategy missing the point?

A 60-point plan is supposed to help France fight radicalization. But critics say the government's strategy fails to tackle the root of the problem. Lisa Louis reports from Paris. (12.12.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Frankreich Gedenkfeier für den getöteten Polizisten Arnaud Beltrame

France honors 'hero' policeman who died in terrorist attack 28.03.2018

Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame had offered himself in place of a woman whom the attacker was using as a human shield. The attacker, Redouane Lakdim, had been on a list of terror suspects since 2014.

Frankreich Paris Polizisten bei Anti-Terroreinsatz

French, Swiss authorities detain ten in anti-terror raids 07.11.2017

French and Swiss police have detained ten people suspected of preparing a possible attack in coordinated anti-terror raids. A 23-year-old Colombian woman and 27-year-old Swiss man were reportedly among those detained.

Advertisement