France: Police arrest man after museum standoff

French police have detained a man who was holed up for several hours and shouting threats in an archaeological museum in the coastal city of Saint-Raphaël, along the French Riviera.

The police say the man and possibly an accomplice broke into the museum early Wednesday morning. On the walls of the museum, several messages in Arabic had been written, including, "the museum is going to become a hell."

A search for a possible accomplice is ongoing. Authorities say the detained man was not armed. His motivations are as of yet unclear.

Police called to the scene included France's elite RAID unit and a bomb disposal squad.

The historic center of the small, vacation town was put on lock-down during the incident.

The archaeological museum is home to a medieval stone church and other Roman items recovered in the area.

kp/rt (AP, AFP)

