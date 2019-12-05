 France pension reform strikes: Transport chaos on day 2 | News | DW | 06.12.2019

News

France pension reform strikes: Transport chaos on day 2

People took to the streets in France for a second day of nationwide general strikes. Protests over Macron's pension proposals turned violent on Thursday with people starting fires and clashing with police.

Watch video 02:18

France paralyzed by strikes

France was hit by a second day of severe disruption on Friday as nationwide strikes over proposed pension reforms continue. 

The industrial action followed the pattern of the previous day:

  • Almost all high-speed train services and hundreds of flights will be canceled and most of the Paris metro system will remain shut.
  • Travel difficulties are expected to continue into the weekend.
  • The prospect of fuel shortages is growing after hardline CGT Union workers blocked seven of the countries eight oil refineries.
  • Schools are expected to remain shut with many teachers on strike
  • Hospital emergency rooms will run with minimum staff.

DW's correspondent in Paris, Lisa Louis, said people "want to go back to work" on the second day of the strike. She reported over 300 kilometers (186 miles) of traffic jams on Friday morning on main roads in Paris, with people opting to take cars to work as the transport sector was "still at a standstill largely."

She added that the strike "looked like it was having a huge impact."

Commuter Bertim Zebly, outside the Gare de Lyon station in Paris, told dpa news agency that his return to work had "not gone well at all."

  • Rush hour traffic fills the ring road in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Walkout causes gridlock

    Many workers hoped to return to work on Friday. Some commuters opted to hire bicycles and scooters and others took their cars. This led to large traffic jams in French cities. There were nearly 300 kilometers of traffic jams in the Paris region.

  • Tracks are seen at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Transportation grinds to a halt

    90% of high-speed trains and 70% of regional trains were cancelled on Friday, the French railway announced. The French civil aviation authority instructed airlines to reduce their Friday flight traffic from central airports to 20%.

  • Frankreich Protest (imago images/IP3press/G. Jeremias)

    France on strike — in pictures

    A fairer system?

    Public sector workers are unhappy about a reform that would see France transition to a points-based pension system from its current system that has 42 sector-specific pension schemes. Currently, rail workers, mariners and some ballet dancers can retire up to 10 years earlier than other workers. President Macron said that the proposed system would be fairer for everyone.

  • A rail worker wearing a fluorescent jacket with an SNCF train company logo on the back

    France on strike — in pictures

    Pensions debate without movement

    Macron's proposals follow a long tradition of French government pension reform proposals stretching for three decades. Each reform has been met with massive demonstrations and none of the changes has succeeded in simplifying the pension system.

  • A man holds a flare in front of a CGT union banner

    France on strike — in pictures

    United behind a low retirement age

    Years of protests against pension reforms have successfully kept the retirement age low. In France, the pension age was raised to 62 years. This is among the lowest in OECD countries, despite being raised from 60 years in 2010 reforms. In Germany, retirement is at 67 years old.

  • Frankreich Lyon | Streik gegen Rentenreformen (picture-alliance/Zuma/J. Colburn)

    France on strike — in pictures

    Stronger together?

    French union leaders are the driving force behind the nationwide strike — but they are not united. The CGT union is the most hardline. It rejects any pension reform proposals and said workers had blocked seven out of eight of the countries oil refineries. The CFDT union is more moderate and is open to the idea of a points-based system.

  • Fireworks throw by protesters erupt around police in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Protests sparked

    While the majority of protesting consisted of peaceful marches, masked protesters also vandalized bus stops, smashed shop windows, and threw fireworks at police as demonstrators progressed through Paris on Thursday.

  • Protesters light red flares during the French general strike

    France on strike — in pictures

    Seeing red at pension proposals

    The so-called Yellow Vests are known for their direct approach to protesting and have said they would join the strikes. Authorities are bracing themselves for possible violence. The yellow-vest movement has swelled into anti-government and anti-inequality protests. Many see the general strike in France as protecting the country's social safety net — not just about preserving pensions.

  • Riot police in Montpellier, France charge demonstrators

    France on strike — in pictures

    Riot police move in

    After peaceful protesting escalated to include rioting and damage to public and private property, security forces also intensified their tactics. Riot police charged crowds and fired tear gas to disperse violent demonstrators.

  • Surrounded by tear gas, black-clad masked protesters throw objects in Paris during a national strike.

    France on strike — in pictures

    Police and protesters clash in Paris

    Police clashed with protesters on Thursday in Nantes, Montpellier, Paris as well as other cities. Masked demonstrators started fires, smashed storefronts, and vandalized cars.

    Author: Kate Martyr


What happened on day 1?

The first day of strikes brought the country to a standstill and descended into clashes between riot police and demonstrators.

French police said that more than 65,000 people took to the streets in Paris.

Outside of the capital, around half a million people came out to protest, according to an official tally.

French media predicted that the strike could continue for several days and Paris bus and metro operator Unions say they will continue striking until Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron made no official comment, with his twitter account featuring videos from his recent NATO appearance.

Riot police aim LBD 40, Flash-Ball non-lethal rubber bullet guns at protesters

Riot police aimed non-lethal rubber bullets at protesters after strikes turned violent

What are Macron's pension reforms?

Macron plans to reform France's pension system, calling it unfair and costly. He wants to introduce a single, points-based system that he said will guarantee equal rights to every pensioner.

Macron also wants to implement a "universal" retirement system, which was one of his major campaign promises. But labor unions say the proposed reforms would effectively require millions of private-sector workers to work beyond the legal retirement age of 62 in order to receive the full pension.

Many people striking also see the reforms as the government stripping away the country's social safety net and liberalizing the pensions and labor market.

The strike follows a year after the infamous Yellow Vest movement began protesting inequality in the country.

France on strike — in pictures

French public sector workers are striking over controversial pension reforms proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. Schools closed, transport is disrupted and emergency rooms are operating with minimum staff. (05.12.2019)  

