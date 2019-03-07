France: Package bomb explodes in Lyon 'attack'

At least eight people have been injured in an explosion in the French city of Lyon. The French Interior Ministry said the victims received minor injuries.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the explosion as an "attack."

Prosecutors said they believe a "parcel bomb" was likely the cause of the explosion. However, police said they had not yet determined the source of the explosion.

France has been on high-alert since the "Islamic State" militant group launched a series of attacks in Paris, killing 130 people and injuring scores more.

ls/sms (AFP, Reuters)