France: MPs vote on ousting government

France: MPs vote on ousting governmentPublished December 4, 2024last updated December 4, 2024
What you need to know
- Prime Minister Michel Barnier's minority government is facing a no-confidence vote that could topple it
- Lawmakers of the Far-right National Rally (RN) and the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) have said they would vote against Barnier
- If defeated, Barnier may be asked to stay on in a caretaker role by President Emmanuel Macron
What could happen next?
Perhaps the most likely scenario if the government falls is that President Macron appoints another prime minister to try to set up another government.
He might also ask Barnier to stay on as a caretaker in the interim.
It's not possible to call fresh elections for the National Assembly until at least one year after June and July's two-round vote by French rules.
If Barnier's government survives the vote after all, the budget would go through without a National Assembly vote, and his shaky coalition could try to continue its work.
Some of Macron's opponents have called for him to step down early in a bid to break the deadlock, but Macron has so far said he has no intention of doing so.
His second and final term runs until 2027.
Why has it come to this?
The minority government assembled by French President Emmanuel Macron after the snap elections he called in summer looked to be in a difficult position from day one, after Macron's alliance lost influence in the parliament.
Well short of a majority in the National Assembly via its direct supporters, it was going to need support either from the far right or far left to pass most meaningful legislation.
In the case of the 2025 budget, center-right politician Barnier had argued, as Macron does, that France needed to reduce its borrowing and spending.
This practically meant that it would need to find support from Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), with the far-left — already angered by the move to designate Barnier PM — almost certain to reject the belt-tightening.
Debate in National Assembly ahead of evening vote
The National Assembly, the lower house of France's parliament, is debating confidence motions that look likely to topple Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government after just a few months in office.
Results are expected later on Wednesday evening, but Barnier said during the session that he had not given up hope.
"I want this and it is possible," Barnier said, after risking the vote by trying to ram a budget for 2025 through without parliamentary approval on Monday.
Barnier needs opposition support, from either flank potentially, to survive the vote, but neither of the largest parties seem accommodating.
msh/ab (AFP, Reuters, AP)