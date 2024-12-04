France: MPs vote on ousting government

Skip next section What could happen next?

Perhaps the most likely scenario if the government falls is that President Macron appoints another prime minister to try to set up another government.

He might also ask Barnier to stay on as a caretaker in the interim.

It's not possible to call fresh elections for the National Assembly until at least one year after June and July's two-round vote by French rules.

If Barnier's government survives the vote after all, the budget would go through without a National Assembly vote, and his shaky coalition could try to continue its work.

Some of Macron's opponents have called for him to step down early in a bid to break the deadlock, but Macron has so far said he has no intention of doing so.

His second and final term runs until 2027.