France: MPs vote on ousting government

12/04/2024 December 4, 2024 Paris, Berlin and Washington facing political upheavals

France could join both Germany and the US in ushering some kind of change of government early in 2025 with this week's developments.

US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated for the start of his second term on January 20, while Germany is set for snap elections, most likely on February 23.

Spending and budget questions were also, at least nominally, at the heart of the breakup of the German three-party coalition last month.

The OECD on Wednesday slashed its growth forecasts for both France and Germany — the EU's two biggest economies — in light of the economic and political uncertainty.

It's also a time of major upheaval for NATO and its new secretary general, former Dutch PM Mark Rutte, amid the open questions about what a second Trump term will mean for issues like the war in Ukraine and European defense spending.