 France: Migrants found in refrigerated truck in Calais | News | DW | 28.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Migrants found in refrigerated truck in Calais

Eight people, including four children, were taken to the hospital after showing symptoms of hypothermia. The truck had been headed to the UK where authorities found 39 people dead in the back of a truck last week.

Trucks drive onto a ferry in the French port city of Calais (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Demeure)

A refrigerated truck carrying eight migrants was discovered by French authorities on Sunday in the northern port city of Calais.

Four adults and four children, who said they were from Afghanistan, were taken to the hospital for treatment after showing signs of hypothermia after riding in the vehicle.

The temperature inside of the truck was set to 7 degrees Celsius (44.6 degrees Fahrenheit), according to news agency AFP.

The vehicle had just driven onto a ferry headed for the UK when authorities discovered people hiding in a section of the refrigerated truck.

The two drivers of the truck, who police said were Romanian nationals, were taken into custody.

The route that the truck took before arriving at the ferry was not immediately clear.

Watch video 01:40

Vietnam families fear relatives could be among lorry victims

Follows deadly Essex bus case

The find comes after 39 people were found dead in the back of a truck on Wednesday east of London. British authorities are struggling to identify the victims.

Initially, it was believed that all those on the truck were Chinese nationals, although police in Vietnam are now taking DNA samples in an attempt to identify victims they now believe were Vietnamese.

The 25-year-old driver of the truck, Maurice R. from Northern Ireland, faces 39 counts of manslaughter in the case.

Human trafficking rings routinely use trucks to try and smuggle people seeking better lives into Europe, exposing them to danger and putting their lives at risk.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and urges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

Watch video 07:41

'I hid inside a truck and fled to Britain from Syria'

rs/aw (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Essex bus case: Vietnamese police take forensic samples from potential relatives

Vietnamese police have taken hair and blood samples from potential relatives of the victims found in the back of a lorry near London last week. Catholic churches held candle-lit prayers in northern Vietnam. (27.10.2019)  

UK charges truck driver after 39 people found dead

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter after police found the bodies in a truck. Vietnamese families fear their relatives may be among the dead — as police struggle to identify the victims. (27.10.2019)  

UK police discover 39 dead bodies in truck

The victims were found crammed into the truck's container, causing speculation of a people trafficking incident. Police have not confirmed the link, but have made an initial arrest. (23.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Vietnam families fear relatives could be among lorry victims  

'I hid inside a truck and fled to Britain from Syria'  

Related content

Bild von Anna Bui Thi Nhung, einer Vietnamesin

UK charges truck driver after 39 people found dead 27.10.2019

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter after police found the bodies in a truck. Vietnamese families fear their relatives may be among the dead — as police struggle to identify the victims.

UK 39 Leichen in LKW Container in Essex

China urges quick identification of UK truck victims 25.10.2019

British police said they are undertaking the country's largest murder probe since 2005 to determine the identities and cause of death of 39 people, believed to be Chinese migrants, who were discovered in a truck.

Seenotrettung im Mittelmeer - «Alan Kurdi» vor Libyen

EU fails to cement agreement on migrants rescued at sea 08.10.2019

Migrants brought to shore by sea rescuers are to be distributed across the EU. But the bloc's interior ministers failed to draft a blueprint on how to do so at their recent summit, Bernd Riegert reports from Luxembourg.

Advertisement