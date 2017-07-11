 France: Meat-free school lunches in Lyon spark controversy | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 27.02.2021

Europe

France: Meat-free school lunches in Lyon spark controversy

The mayor of Lyon has told schools to stop serving meat in order to simplify and streamline lunch breaks during the lockdown. Conservative minsters are calling the decision a disgrace.

Children in a school cafeteria eat lunch

Meat is off the menu at Lyon's schools, at least for now

Lyon is one of France's culinary hubs. It's known throughout the country for its bouchons, or traditional restaurants, serving high-end hearty fare. But now Mayor Gregory Doucet has decided that the city's schools should only serve meatless meals during lunch breaks — a sacrilege to many in this city.

Farmers from the Rhone region suspect that Doucet's political beliefs — he's a member of the Green Party — are behind the meat ban. The Greens, after all, have always been critical of conventional agriculture

Farmers feed cows on the square facing the city hall of Lyon

Doucet's decision was met with protests by local farmers

It wasn't long until representatives from two agricultural associations gathered outside Lyon's city hall to express their displeasure with the meat ban. They even brought along cows for extra effect.

Local controversy splits national government

The local dispute has now come to the attention of lawmakers in Paris. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin of the governing Republic on the Move party decried the meat ban as the result of a "scandalous ideology," and fellow party members also sided with the minister.

Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie declared the move a disgrace earlier this week, pointing out that it would disproportionately affect children from poorer families who may not be able to afford meat. He vented his anger on Twitter, stating: "Stop putting this ideology onto our children's plates! Just feed them what they need to grow. That includes meat." 

Denormandie's comments drew pushback from his colleague Barbara Pompili, who heads France's Ecological Transition Ministry. She criticized the "prehistoric debate" over meatless lunches and debunked Denormandie's claim that the meat ban would exacerbate social inequality, referring to a study showing that children from poor families tend to consume more, not less, meat on average.

From a nutritional perspective, at least, Lyon's schoolchildren aren't being deprived of animal proteins. Eggs, fish and milk products remain on the menu. 

But is a single set menu featuring a possible meal of fish, yogurt, veggies and a baguette really the right way forward? How should schools cater to vegetarian and vegan schoolchildren? And what about the lactose and gluten intolerant?

Watch video 05:13

Meat substitute boom could help environment

"Some children cannot eat certain kinds of fish for religious reasons," said Sabine von Oppeln, a political researcher at Berlin's Free University and an expert on all things French. She told DW that food "has been a hotly debated issue in France for a while."

Macron appealing to voters

Several years ago, Germany's Greens similarly advocated introducing a vegetarian day once per week in school cafeterias, primarily for environmental reasons. But Mayor Doucet has said he was not motivated by such considerations in Lyon.

His move is designed to speed up school lunch breaks during the pandemic. Doucet has said that going from a range of optional dishes to a fixed menu is the only way schoolchildren can eat lunch in an appropriate amount of time, especially now that kids must observe physical distancing rules. Fewer options in the lunch line means less time spent mingling with other students.

Gregory Doucet, Mayor of Lyon

Many major cities like Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux and Strasbourg are now governed by Green mayors like Doucet

The political backdrop to the heated debate may lie in the shaky electoral situation that President Emmanuel Macron's government finds itself in. Macron's party won none of last year's mayoral races in France's 40 biggest cities. Many major cities like Marseille, Bordeaux and Strasbourg are now governed by Green mayors. Others were won by the conservatives.

Macron responded with a Cabinet reshuffle. One week after the election debacle he appointed Pompili, a member of the Ecologist Green Party, to her new position, along with the conservative-leaning Darmanin and Denormandie. Just one month later, in August 2020, Denormandie and Pompili were already feuding over the approval of a pesticide. The government, in other words, was anything but united, even though Denormandie and Pompili have been at pains to downplaytheir differences.

Tradition versus multiculturalism

The dispute, therefore, is less about what children should eat and more about ideological differences. "The row is really about French traditions versus recognizing particular cultural needs — especially those of Muslim individuals," said von Oppeln.

It's hardly surprising that Doucet — a self-declared flexitarian who only occasionally eats meat — had less qualms about removing meat from school cafeterias than other politicians. Incidentally, his right-wing predecessor Gerard Collomb introduced the exact same measure during the first coronavirus lockdown in spring 2020, without arousing much criticism at all. Then, as now, meat-free meals were only to be served for a limited period. The current measure is expected to be in place for at least seven weeks.

This article has been translated from German.

  • Chickens packed closely together in a factory farm

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Factory farming on the out

    While scientists don't yet know exactly how COVID-19 originated, recent pandemic virus threats such as swine flu and bird flu almost certainly evolved at pig and chicken factory farms. With a link already established between intensive animal agriculture and an increased pandemic risk, it might be the moment to rethink factory farming at its current scale.

  • A worker attends to hanging pig carcasses at the Tönnies slaughterhouse in 2017. (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Meat industry exposed

    The pandemic has also cast a light on the poor conditions in the meat processing industry. Germany has seen several coronavirus outbreaks among meat factory employees, and has even put two districts in western Germany in quarantine after more than 1,550 workers at the Tönnies slaughterhouse were infected with the disease. Calls are growing for better regulations throughout the meat branch.

  • A close-up of a small monkey looking into the camera through a cage

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Moving away from wildlife farming

    Experts believe the coronavirus likely came from wildlife sold at a wet market in Wuhan, China. In the wake of the pandemic, China clamped down on the wildlife trade, shutting down almost 20,000 wildlife farms. Some Chinese provinces are now offering government support to help wildlife farmers transition away from the practice, and switch to growing crops or raising pigs or chickens instead.

  • A tractor turning over soil in a green field

    How coronavirus might change farming

    A more resilient sector

    The pandemic has impacted our food supply chain. An industry evolved to feed a globalized world has been scaled back to the local level in some cases. From reduced access to animal fodder to shortages of labor, farmers are having to consider how to adapt to a new and uncertain future.

  • A rooftop garden with a city skyline in the background

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Urban farming flourishes

    Forced to spend more time at home, increasing numbers of people have been trying their hand at growing their own food. This could be a positive development in the long run. With more than two-thirds of the world's population projected to live in cities by 2050, urban farming will become more crucial - and it requires less fossil fuel for transport and less land than conventional agriculture.

  • A lush green forest next to a green paddock, divided by a red path.

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Giving land back to nature

    With our planet's population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, there's no escaping the fact that food production around the world needs to increase. While opening up more land was once seen as an obvious solution to this problem, a stronger focus on urban farming and concerns over the consequences of encroaching into nature could spark a rethink of how we use land.

  • A farmer holding a handful of fruit

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Switching to plant-based

    As awareness of the potential health costs of the meat market grows, China has witnessed an increasing interest in plant-based products. The West has already experienced a trend towards plant-based diets over the past few years, and that is likely to continue as consumers become more concerned over the origins of meat products.

  • Two men working in a field in Tanzania

    How coronavirus might change farming

    Increasing food security in developing countries

    The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact developing countries heavily – particularly in terms of food security. The UN has already warned of famine "of biblical proportions" as resources become scarcer. Alongside immediate aid, mitigating widespread famine in the long-term will require better land protection, more diversified crops and more support for smallholder farmers who are most at risk.

    Author: Ineke Mules


France: Meat-free school lunches in Lyon spark controversy

