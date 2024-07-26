France: 'Massive attack' on fast train network

French train operator SNCF has reported acts of intentional vandalism on several high-speed rail routes. The incidents, which have led to disruption, come immediately ahead of the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France's national rail operator SNCF on Friday said the country's high-speed TGV rail network has been struck by "malicious acts," including arson attacks that have disrupted the transport system.

The incidents come only hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

High-speed rail lines affected

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyze the TGV network," SNCF told the AFP news agency.

The operator added that many routes would have to be canceled and the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted."

By mid-morning, the company said some 800,000 passengers were affected.

The incidents have led to disruptions at some of Europe's busiest train stations Image: Olivier Lejeune/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Traffic on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris has been cut off since 5:15 a.m. after "a malicious act in the Arras area," according to SNCF.

On the route between Paris and eastern France, the company said vandalism between Metz and Nancy was seriously disrupting traffic.

Traffic was also cut on the Atlantic line after "an act of vandalism near Courtalain," where the tracks divide for Brittany and Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

"Deliberate fires were started to damage our installations. SNCF network teams are already on site to carry out the diagnosis and begin repairs," the broadcaster BFMTV reported SNCF as saying.

According to the channel, there were also thwarted sabotage attempts on the southeastern line from Paris.

What should passengers do?

The operator said a large number of trains were diverted or canceled.

"Affected travelers will be contacted by email or SMS," it posted in a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We ask all travelers who can to postpone their trip and not to go to the station. All tickets for these disrupted journeys are exchangeable and refundable."

Services to northern France, Belgium and the United Kingdom were delayed.

Passengers at St. Pancras station in London were advised to expect approximately delays for their Eurostar journeys.

"We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible," the rail operator said in a statement.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned of disruptions to its long-distance rail network to France.

"Due to damage caused by vandalism, Deutsche Bahn's long-distance services between France and Germany are subject in the short term to cancellations and delays," it said in a notice on its website.

Attacks ahead of Paris 2024 opening ceremony

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said France's intelligence services have been mobilized to find the perpetrators.

"Our intelligence services and law enforcement are mobilized to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts," Attal posted on X, formerly Twitter, describing the attacks as "acts of sabotage," which were "prepared and coordinated."

Additional security personnel have been deployed to Paris train stations Image: Mark Baker/AP Photo/picture alliance

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the attacks, linking them to the start of the 2024 Olympics.

"It's completely appalling," she told BFMTV. "To target the games is to target France."

The prefect in charge of policing in the capital, Laurent Nunez, said additional security forces were being diverted to Paris stations.

lo,rc/rm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)