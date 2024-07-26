France: 'Massive attack' on fast train network

French train operator SNCF has reported acts of vandalism on several of its high-speed rail routes.

France's national rail operator SNCF on Friday said the country's high-speed TGV rail network has been struck by "malicious acts," including arson attacks that have disrupted the transport system.

The incidents come only hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

What we know so far

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyze the TGV network," SNCF told the AFP news agency.

The operator added that many routes would have to be canceled and the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted."

Traffic on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris has been cut off since 5:15 a.m. after "a malicious act in the Arras area," according to SNCF.

On the route between Paris and eastern France, the company said vandalism between Metz and Nancy was seriously disrupting traffic.

Traffic was also cut on the Atlantic line after "an act of vandalism near Courtalain," where the tracks divide for Brittany and Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

"Deliberate fires were started to damage our installations. SNCF network teams are already on site to carry out the diagnosis and begin repairs," the broadcaster BFMTV reported SNCF as saying.

According to the channel, there were also thwarted sabotage attempts on the southeastern line from Paris.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the attacks, linking them to the start of the 2024 Olympics.

"It's completely appalling," she told BFMTV. "To target the games is to target France."

