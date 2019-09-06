 France: Mass protests against domestic violence, femicide | News | DW | 23.11.2019

News

France: Mass protests against domestic violence, femicide

Tens of thousands of protesters have denounced France for having among the highest rates of domestic violence against women in Europe. More than 100 deaths this year were carried out by a current or former partner.

People protesting in Paris against violence against women and femicide (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

Protesters marched through the French capital and several other cities on Saturday to demonstrate against domestic violence, just days before the government announces new measures to tackle the issue.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them female activists from the #NousToutes (All of Us) association, rallied in Paris. A wave of purple flags and signs snaked from the Place de l'Opera to the east of the city, and many protesters chanted: "Abuser, you've had it, women are in the street!"

Other rallies were held in cities including Lyon, Strasbourg, Bordeaux and Lille.

Read more: Women still face legal discrimination in 155 countries

High rates of violence 

Despite France's progressive reputation, the country has among the highest rates in Europe of domestic violence, in part because of poor police response to reports of abuse. 

Protesters hold placards naming some femicide victims (AFP/A. Jocard)

There are differening figures on the number of victims of femicide, but all are over the 100 mark

"We live in a culture that finds excuses for assailants,'' Alyssa Ahrabare, spokeswoman for activist group Osez le Feminisme (Try feminism), told The Associated Press.

A 2014 European Union survey of 42,000 women across all 28 member states found that 26% of French respondents said they been abused by a partner since age 15, either physically or sexually. The figure is the sixth-highest among EU countries.

Read more: Spain: Court acquits men of gang-raping unconscious fourteen-year-old

Spain, by contrast, slashed its domestic violence rates following a series of legal and educational measures launched in 2004.

Watch video 01:50

Boxer turned politician fights for women's rights

Marital violence affects 220,000 Frenchwomen every year, according to separate French statistics. Activists also warned that femicide is a growing problem — 130 women have been killed in France this year by a current or former partner.

Separation spurs violence

Beatrice Donnard, 54, a NousToutes activist, noted that killings often occur when a couple separates.

"Every woman you talk to — you could ask your mother or your sister — has a story of sexual violence in one way or another," she said. "This has to stop. I think men understand that, and there are many of them here with us.''

French President Emmanual Macron has described domestic violence as "France's shame."

Read more: Domestic violence against men – German states move to break taboos

Watch video 02:53

Survivor of gender based violence in Germany shares story

On Monday, his government is set to increase police powers to seize firearms from people suspected of domestic violence and prioritize police training to ensure they take women's complaints seriously.

€1 billion demanded

Some of Saturday's marchers want €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in government investment, though the funding is expected to fall far short of that.

Listen to audio 05:12

Inside Europe: France targets femicide and domestic violence

The marches took place ahead of the United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, also on Monday.

The UN says some 87,000 women and girls were killed in 2017, over half of them by their spouse, partner or own family.

mm/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

