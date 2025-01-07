France marks 10 years since Charlie Hebdo attacks

President Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo are set to lead the commemorations. The attacks, which killed 12 people, began a spate of violence throughout 2015.

France marks the tenth anniversary of the terror attack on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Tuesday. President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will lead the commemorations at the publication's former headquarters in the capital.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that Germany "shares the pain of our French friends," on this day, recalling the "barbaric attack" which "targeted our common values of liberty and democracy — which we will never accept."

How did the attacks unfold?

At about 11:30 am local time on January 7, 2015, two gunmen entered the offices of Charlie Hebdo on Rue Nicolas-Appert in Paris. The magazine was known for having published caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in the past.

The shooters were French-Algerian brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi, who killed 12 people and injured 11 others.

They sent law enforcement on a massive manhunt throughout France, before being killed following a lengthy standoff with police two days later.

The attack sparked a spate of related violence over the ensuing days in which a further 17 people were killed, including at a kosher supermarket in Paris.

2015 was a year of serious Islamist violence in France, culminating with the November 13 attacks on the Bataclan Theater, Stade de France, and on restaurants and bars in Paris. These attacks claimed the lives of 130 victims.

