France marks 1 year since the assassination of Samuel Paty

French leaders planned a day of commemoration in Paris on Saturday to memorialize Samuel Paty, the schoolteacher who was killed one year ago after a lesson he taught on free speech included highlighting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The French government is unveiling a plaque in Paty's honor Saturday and in the evening, a small square opposite the Sorbonne in the capital's Latin Quarter will be renamed after Paty in a ceremony that the Paris mayor's office has described as "simple and contemplative."

Paty's family, French Prime Minister Jean Castex and other government ministers are attending the plaque inauguration.

The family will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace later in the day.

Other commemorations in memoriam are expected to take place in the placid suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine where Paty taught history and geography and near the home where he lived. A mural and a statue will commemorate Paty in these locations.

Who is Samuel Paty?

Paty was stabbed and then beheaded by Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old with Russian-Chechen roots, after leaving the middle school where he taught. Anzorov, who was later shot dead by French security services, claimed the attack was revenge.

Paty's lesson on free speech had upset some parents and set off a firestorm online, which snowballed into a debate characterized by rumors and disinformation that often distorted the nature of the lesson.

His death stunned France and French educators who have long emphasized France's officially secular values for generations. Tens of thousands joined nationwide rallies in support of free speech, including the freedom to blaspheme.

President Macron, however, sparked a backlash in some Muslim countries — including Libya, Tunisia and Turkey— when he declared the country "will not give up cartoons."

The investigation into Paty's death remains open.

What other actions have been taken to remember Paty?

On Friday, schools paused for a minute of silence to remember Paty. Teachers dedicated their lessons to his memory.

Schools in at least three French towns have been named after Paty, including a school in the diverse eastern Paris suburb of Valenton.

On a visit to a high school in the capital Friday, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said, "We will not forget Samuel Paty."

