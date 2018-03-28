 France: Man holed up at museum shouting threats — police | News | DW | 23.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Man holed up at museum shouting threats — police

French police have launched an operation at a museum where at least one man is reportedly shouting threats. Messages daubed on the walls in Arabic allegedly read "the museum is going to become a hell."

07.2016 Breaking News English

At least one man is holed up and shouting threats in the archaeological museum in Saint Raphael along the French Riviera and refuses to communicate with or surrender to the authorities. 

The police say that one or possibly two people broke into the museum during the night. On the outer walls of the museum, someone has written, "the museum is going to become a hell."

Police are on the scene, including France's elite RAID unit. It is not yet clear if weapons or hostages are involved. 

more to come

Related content

Frankreich Gedenkfeier für den getöteten Polizisten Arnaud Beltrame

France honors 'hero' policeman who died in terrorist attack 28.03.2018

Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame had offered himself in place of a woman whom the attacker was using as a human shield. The attacker, Redouane Lakdim, had been on a list of terror suspects since 2014.

Frankreich Paris Polizisten bei Anti-Terroreinsatz

French, Swiss authorities detain ten in anti-terror raids 07.11.2017

French and Swiss police have detained ten people suspected of preparing a possible attack in coordinated anti-terror raids. A 23-year-old Colombian woman and 27-year-old Swiss man were reportedly among those detained.

Advertisement