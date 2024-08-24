France: Macron says arson attack on synagogue 'terrorist'

Two cars were torched near a French synagogue in the town of La Grande-Motte, with one of the vehicles exploding and injuring a police officer. President Emmanuel Macron described it as a "terrorist act."

French authorities condemned an attack targeting a Jewish synagogue in the southern French town of La Grande-Motte early on Saturday, which injured a police officer.

Two cars at the synagogue car park were set ablaze, one of which later exploded, injuring the police officer.

"We're doing all we can to find the person who carried out this terrorist act and to protect places of worship," President Emmanuel Macron said on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is an antisemitic attack. Once more, our Jewish compatriots are targeted," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on X, adding that a police hunt for the suspect was underway and the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office was in charge of the investigation.

"We won't give up. In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never allow ourselves to be intimidated," he added.

Suspect reportedly seen wearing a Palestinian flag

Police confirmed the attempted arson but declined to give more details. Apart from the blazing cars, firefighters also discovered fires at two entrances to the synagogue.

Several French media outlets said the suspect had been seen on CCTV with a Palestinian flag tied around his waist shortly before the attack.

The attack occurred during Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. However, no prayers were being held inside the synagogue at the time of the incident.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called the incident "an obviously criminal act." He added that "all means are being deployed to find the perpetrator."

Antisemitic attacks have been on the rise in France and other European countries since the Hamas October 7 terror attacks on Israel and Israel's subsequent military operations in Gaza. Islamophobic incidents have also seen an uptick.

Darmanin said this month that the government had counted 887 antisemitic acts in France in the first half of 2024. This is nearly three times as many as in the same period in 2023.

rmt/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)