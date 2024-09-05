France: Macron names Michel Barnier new prime minister

The French presidency said Barnier has been tasked with forming "a unifying government in the service of the country." The decision follows almost two months of political deadlock after snap polls.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday named the EU's former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new prime minister, the presidency announced.

Barnier's appointment follows more than 50 days of caretaker government following snap elections that Macron had called in June. At 73, he will be France's oldest prime minister in modern history. He is more than twice the age of outgoing premier Gabriel Attal.

Barnier's appointment comes despite his conservative LR party suffering significant loses in the June vote, and an alliance of leftist parties securing the most seats in parliament. They did not, however, secure an outright majority.

Barnier has previously served as France's foreign minister and agriculture minister. He is likely to face immense challenges in a politically deadlocked parliament, including a possible no-confidence vote from leftist alliance NFP.

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon slammed the choice, saying Macron was essentially creating a government that did not reflect the will of the people.

More to come...