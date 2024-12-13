  1. Skip to content
France: Macron names Francois Bayrou as new prime minister

December 13, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as new prime minister. It is the second such appointment in roughly four months.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o5ze
Francois Bayrou
Centrist Francois Bayrou is seen as an ally of MacronImage: Eliot Blondet/abaca/picture alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron named Francois Bayrou as prime minister on Friday.

Bayrou new head of government replaces Michel Barnier, who resigned last week after far-right and left-wing lawmakers voted to bring down his government.

"The President of the Republic has appointed Mr. Francois Bayrou as prime minister and tasked him with forming a government," the French presidency said, giving no more details.

The toppling of Barnier's government has plunged France into its second major political crisis in six months.

Who is Francois Bayrou?

The 73-year-old Bayrou is a centrist who leads the MoDem party — allied to Macron's Renaissance party — who was seen as a favorite for the role.

He is a former education minister and member of the European Parliament.

Macron had postponed the nomination of a new prime minister, missing a 48-hour deadline he gave at a Tuesday meeting of party leaders from across the political spectrum.

Bayrou now becomes the sixth prime minister of Macron's presidency, with Barnier having lasted only three months.

France's Macron vows to appoint new PM, serve full term

rc/zc (AFP, Reuters)

