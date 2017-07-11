France: Macron confirms he will run for second term

French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced Thursday that he will run for a second term in April's presidential election.

"I am seeking your trust again. I am a candidate to invent with you, faced with the century's challenges, a French and European singular response,'' Macron said in a letter to the French people.

The letter published online by numerous news sites ended months of speculation and signaled the start of the election campaign.

The first round of the presidential vote would take place on April 10 and the runoff was scheduled for April 10.

Polls show him as the front-runner in the two-round election, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen currently in second place.

This is a developing news story and it will be expanded.

