 France: Macron ally investigated over financial misconduct | News | DW | 11.09.2019

News

Minister and French National Assembly President Richard Ferrand was questioned on Wednesday over financial misconduct allegations. This comes as President Macron launches his ethical standards bill in parliament.

Richard Ferrand, president of the French National Assembly (Getty Images/AFP/E. Feferberg)

French National Assembly president and minister in President Emmanuel Macron's new government, Richard Ferrand, was questioned on Wednesday afternoon at a court in Lille. Judges are investigating allegations of financial misconduct.

According to French regional daily La Voix du Nord, the investigation relates to Ferrand's time as director of medical insurance company Mutuelles de Bretagne. In 2011, he allegedly helped his partner illegally profit from a property deal. The insurance fund rented office space from her.

French magazine Le Canard Enchaine last week raised concerns about Ferrand's hiring of his son as a parliamentary assistant in 2014. The minister dismissed this as minor work which did not last long.

Similar allegations were brought against him in  2017 yet these were later dropped. Ferrand, who had denied any wrongdoing, resigned as minister while that probe was ongoing.

Government spokesman Sibeth Ndiaye declined to comment during a weekly news conference on Wednesday when asked about the latest investigation.

Reuters contributed to this report

