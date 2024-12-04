France: Lawmakers topple pro-Macron minority government

Skip next section LFI's Melenchon: 'Even with a Barnier every 3 months, Macron won't last 3 years'

Left-wing LFI mainstay Jean-Luc Melenchon said soon after the vote online that the "inevitable censure" of Barnier's government had taken place.

"Even with a Barnier every three months, Macron won't last three years," Melenchon said.

The comment is a reference to the less than three months the Barnier government survived and the roughly three years until Macron's second term ends.

Melenchon was the presidential candidate for the left-wing alliance spearheaded by LFI in the last presidential elections. He finished a clear third in the first round but behind Macron and Le Pen, meaning he did not qualify for the head-to-head runoff vote.