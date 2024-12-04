France: Lawmakers topple pro-Macron minority government

Skip next section Le Pen says there was 'no other solution' but to vote down government

Far-right RN leader Marine Le Pen said on TF1 television after the vote that she did not "consider this to be a victory."

"The choice that we made was to protect the French people," Le Pen said, adding that it was not made "with a light heart."

"There was no other solution but this one," she said.

Le Pen said that she personally was not calling for President Macron's resignation, but also said that "pressure is piling up."

"He alone has the last word," she said.