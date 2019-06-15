 France launches national civic service for youth | News | DW | 16.06.2019

News

France launches national civic service for youth

Two decades after France ended conscription, the government has launched a program targeting youth. The government is hoping to "increase the cohesion and resilience of the nation" with the service.

Youths wearing the official outfit of the Service national universel (SNU) civic service attend its official presentation

France launched a new national service (SNU) on Sunday that will see thousands of teenage volunteers spend 10 days learning first aid, how to read maps and other key skills, reported French newspaper Le Monde.

The service – a project put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron – envisions developing patriotism and national cohesion among 15- and 16-year-olds two decades after France ended military conscription for men.

According to the government, the program will help "develop a culture of commitment" and "increase the cohesion and resilience of the nation." Macron said he wanted to give young people "causes to defend and battles to fight in the social, environmental and cultural domains."

Read more: France's 'great debate' is over — so what comes next?

'Not the answer'

For the first trial run, 2,000 teenagers were chosen out of 4,000 volunteers, including 50 with disabilities. Later on this year, they will spend an additional two weeks working on a local project. In the future, the government would like to expand the program to eventually target some 800,000 youth per year.

According to an IFOP survey, the initiative is supported by some 74% of the country. However, some have questioned whether two weeks is sufficient to establish societal cohesion among young people.

"We agree with the government's findings on the lack of social diversity but we think that the SNU is not the answer," Orlane Francois, who heads a student union, told AFP news agency. "Two weeks in barracks, it can seduce a part of the population nostalgic of military service but not young people who are the ones affected by it."

Read more: Emmanuel Macron leaves France's suburbs in the lurch

Watch video 04:56

France – a divided nation?

France's 'great debate' is over — so what comes next?

Emmanuel Macron's initiative led to thousands of town hall meetings, and boosted the president’s ratings. But what comes after the "great debate" — aimed as a response to months of yellow vest protests — is less certain. (15.03.2019)  

Emmanuel Macron leaves France's suburbs in the lurch

President Macron's plans to get deprived suburbs back on track are so far falling short of expectations. His actions have even had a negative impact on many NGOs working in these areas. Lisa Louis reports from Le Mans. (20.06.2018)  

