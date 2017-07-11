France: Knife-wielding man attacks police

A police officer who was attacked with a knife in the French city Cannes on Monday remained unharmed thanks to his bulletproof vest, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The knife-wielding man was "neutralized" by police and was taken to hospital with life-threatening bullet wounds.

Early reports had stated that an officer had been injured in the stabbing, but it later became clear that his bulletproof vest had prevented any injury.

"The policeman who was stabbed has fortunately not been physically injured thanks to his bulletproof vest," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

French lawmaker Eric Ciotti shared pictures from the crime scene on Twitter where he also thanked the officers involved.

Possible terrorist attack

The attacker approached the police car in front of the police station, opened the front door and tried to stab the officer sitting at the wheel.

He claimed to be acting "in the name of the prophet." Police were treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack, AFP reported.

The officer's colleague shot the perpetrator, leaving him severely injured.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported that the attacker was born in Algeria and holds a residency permit from Italy.

Attacks on police officers in France are not uncommon with the most recent incident taking place in Nantes in May when an attacker injured a female officer with a knife.

