France: Knife-wielding man attacks police

A police officer who was attacked with a knife in the French city of Cannes on Monday was unharmed thanks to his bulletproof vest, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said. Early reports said an officer had been injured in the stabbing.

The knife-wielding man was "neutralized" by police and was taken to hospital with life-threatening bullet wounds.

"The policeman who was stabbed has fortunately not been physically injured thanks to his bulletproof vest," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

French lawmaker Eric Ciotti shared pictures from the crime scene on Twitter where he also thanked the officers involved.

Police investigating possible terrorist attack

The attacker approached the police car in front of the police station, opened the front door and tried to stab the officer sitting at the wheel.

He claimed to be acting "in the name of the prophet." Police were treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack, AFP news agency reported.

The officer's colleague shot the perpetrator, leaving him severely injured.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported that the attacker was born in Algeria and holds a residency permit from Italy.

Attacks on police officers in France are not uncommon, with the most recent incident taking place in Nantes in May when an attacker injured a female officer with a knife.

