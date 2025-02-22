France: Knife attack leaves 1 dead, several wounded

French prosecutors have said the suspect in the stabbing attack in the city of Mulhouse was already on a terror prevention watchlist.

A knife attack in in the eastern city of Mulhouse, France left one passerby dead and three police officers wounded. The suspect, a 37-year old Algerian man, was arrested and is currently in custody.

President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as an "Islamist terror act." Macron said the "solidarity of the nation" was with the attack victim and his family.

The attack in Mulhouse took place near a covered canal-side market. A 69-year-old Portuguese man was killed, officials said. He was a civilian passerby who tried to intervene.

France's anti-terror prosecutors unit (PNAT) said local police officers were the suspect's first target. He allegedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) during the incident.

PNAT said it is now investigating the attack as both murder and attempted murder "in connection with a terrorist enterprise."

Suspect was on terror watchlist

Prosecutors said that the suspect was on a terrorism prevention watchlist.

Thewatchlist, called FSPRT, compiles data from various authorities on individuals with the aim of preventing radicalization. It was launched following the deadly 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket.

"Horror has seized our city," Mulhouse mayor Michele Lutz said on Facebook. The incident was being investigated as a terror attack, she said, but "this must obviously still be confirmed by the judiciary."

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was expected to travel to the scene of the attack later Saturday.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic