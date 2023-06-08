France: Knife attack in Annecy leaves 4 children injured

Authorities in the French Alps town said one child and one adult were critically injured. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin added that the attacker had been arrested.

At least five people, including four young children, have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, French authorities said.

Prosecutors said among the wounded children were a British national and a Dutch one.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said London "deployed British consular officials" to support the family of the victim.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can," he said.

Annecy is a town of 135,000 people in the eastern region of Haute-Savoie. It is near the Swiss border and is popular with tourists.

How did the attack unfold?

An anonymous local official and a security source told French news agency Agence-France Presse (AFP) that the attack occurred at 9:45 a.m. local time (0745 UTC).

Authorities said that two of those injured were in critical condition.

The attack was carried out at a park near the town's lake.

Suspect arrested

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that the attacker "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces.

Authorities identified the suspected attacker as a Syrian national with a 10-year refugee status in Sweden who had sought asylum in France. The assaliant had no criminal record and no record of mental illness, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told reporters.

Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told a press conference that the attacker has one child aged the same as those he attacked. She added that the attack lacked "an apparent terrorist motive."

What has been the reaction in France?

Lawmakers in parliament held a minute's silence after news of the incident broke.

Members of the National Assembly stand and applaud to pay homage to children victims of a knife attack in a town the French Alps Image: Lewis Joly/AP Photo/picture alliance

"We hope that the consequences of this extremely serious attack are not consequences that will send the country into mourning," parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of "absolute cowardice."

"Two children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock," he said.

