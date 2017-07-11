France: Knife attack at church in Nice leaves three dead

Three people were killed in a knife attack, which is being investigated as a terrorist incident, in the French city of Nice. Following the attack, France raised its national security alert level to urgent.
A knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice left three people dead and several others injured, police said on Thursday.
Following the attack, French Prime Minister Jean Castex raised the country's national security alert to "urgent," the highest possible level.
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in the city as condolences and condemnation of the attack come in from around the world.
In response to the latest attack, Macron announced he will more than double the number of French soldiers deployed for domestic anti-terrorism duties.
The number of soldiers will be boosted from 3,000 to 7,000.
"We will thus enable ourselves to protect all places of worship, especially churches, so that the feast of All Hallows on November 1 can take place in the proper conditions," the French president said after arriving at the scene of the attack.
Macron also promised "the support of the whole nation to the Catholics of France and elsewhere."
"Very clearly it is France that is being attacked," he added.
Also on Thursday, in the French city of Avignon, police said they shot a second person dead after he threatened passers-by with a weapon, also shouting "Allahu Akbar."
Meanwhile, a man in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah reportedly stabbed and wounded a guard at the French Consulate.
It was not immediately clear whether the other incidents were related to the attack in Nice.
In Paris, lawmakers in the National Assembly observed a minute's silence in solidarity with the victims. The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said the people of Nice "can count on the support of the city of Paris and of Parisians."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was deeply shaken by the brutal murders. "My thoughts are with the relatives of those murdered and injured. Germany stands with France at this difficult time," she said.
Saudi Arabia issued a statement condemning the killings, saying the kingdom "categorically rejects extremist acts that contradict all religions and human beliefs."
Pope Francis decried the "savage attack," offering support for the victims' families and saying he "shares their grief."
The attack comes with the country still reeling from the beheading of a middle school teacher, Samuel Paty, earlier this month in Paris by a man of Chechen origin.
The attacker had said he wanted to punish Paty for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson.
It was not immediately clear if Thursday's attack was connected to the cartoons, which some Muslims consider to be blasphemous.
France has been the subject of protests and boycotts after President Macron pledged to fight "Islamist separatism" and defended the controversial cartoons of Muhammad, saying he won't renounce them.
Many Muslim-majority countries condemned Macron's remarks and called for a boycott of French goods.
Turkey has led the charge, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing him of running an anti-Islamic agenda.
