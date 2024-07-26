French intelligence is working to identify who is behind acts of intentional vandalism on several high-speed rail routes. The incidents, which have led to disruption, come ahead of the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paris Mayor Sabotage Anne Hidalgo said Friday that the crippling of France's high-speed TGV rail network would have "no impact on the ceremony" opening the Paris Olympics later that evening.

She spoke hours after the country's high-speed TGV rail network was struck by "malicious acts," including arson attacks, that have disrupted the transport system, the national rail operator SNCF said.

Later Friday, millions of eyes will be on the French capital as the Paris Olympics get underway.

Hidalho labeled the sabotage "unacceptable" but said it was having "no effect on the transport network" in the French capital, where hundreds of thousands of people will be gathering for the opening ceremony.

High-speed rail lines affected

"Following this massive attack aimed at paralyzing the high-speed line network, a large number of trains were diverted or canceled," SNCF tweeted.

The operator added that the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted."

By mid-morning, the company said some 800,000 passengers were affected.

SNCF said three arson attacks overnight had destroyed cabling boxes at strategic junctions.

Traffic on the high-speed line between Lille and Paris was stopped after "a malicious act in the Arras area." On the route between Paris and eastern France, the company said vandalism between Metz and Nancy was seriously disrupting traffic.

The incidents have led to disruptions at some of Europe's busiest train stations Image: Olivier Lejeune/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Traffic was also cut on the Atlantic line, after sabotage where the tracks divide for Brittany and southwestern France.

There were also thwarted sabotage attempts on the southeastern line from Paris.

Train operator Eurostar meanwhile said it would cancel a quarter of all services on its network on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, asking passengers to postpone travel when possible.

Passengers in other EU countries also stranded

Commuters and holidaymakers trying to reach Paris from other European countries were caught up in the delays after their rail services were also hit by cancellations or delays.

Rodger Dalton was transiting through Brussels from New Zealand to try and watch his niece compete in the Olympics on Saturday when he learned his train was canceled.

"We're trying to figure out our next best step," he told DW. "We've got family there already so we're trying to get there .. hopefully we can get there in time!"

Jolie, a mother of four trying to get her family back home to Paris after vacationing in Brussels, saw her train delayed. "It's difficult with the kids," she said. "We don't have a choice, we'll just have to wait."

Charles, an American tourist trying to travel from Amsterdam to London, saw his train canceled due to the fallout of disruptions in France.

"We should be able to get out of Brussels and get back to London, but we're still waiting to see if we can catch another train," he told DW.

Who might be behind the disruption?

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on the social media platform X that the country's intelligence services had been mobilized to track down the perpetrators.

He characterized the vandalism as "acts of sabotage," which were "prepared and coordinated."

News agencies said the attacks appeared to have been coordinated by individuals with a knowledge of the rail system.

Security forces in France are on full alert to prevent terror attacks from marring the first French Summer Olympics in 100 years.

Officials have refused to comment on the possible identity of the culprits, who appear to have had sophisticated knowledge of the network.

The train network has been targeted in the past by far-left French anarchists.

However, suspicion might also fall on Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron has previously said Moscow was planning to target the Games.

Police in Paris arrested a Russian man this week, saying he was suspected of "organizing events likely to lead to destabilization during the Olympic Games."

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete described the discovery of incendiary devices and people fleeing from the scene of fires. "Everything indicates that these are criminal fires," he said.

What should passengers do?

The operator said a large number of trains were diverted or canceled.

"Affected travelers will be contacted by email or SMS," it posted in a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We ask all travelers who can to postpone their trip and not to go to the station. All tickets for these disrupted journeys are exchangeable and refundable."

Services to northern France, Belgium and the United Kingdom were delayed.

Passengers at St. Pancras station in London were advised to expect delays for their Eurostar journeys.

"We encourage our customers to postpone their trip if possible," the rail operator said in a statement.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned of disruptions to its long-distance rail network to France.

"Due to damage caused by vandalism, Deutsche Bahn's long-distance services between France and Germany are subject in the short term to cancellations and delays," it said in a notice on its website.

France's Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said rail traffic was beginning to resume in the afternoon, especially on the Atlantique line.

Attacks ahead of Paris 2024 opening ceremony

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said France's intelligence services have been mobilized to find the perpetrators.

"Our intelligence services and law enforcement are mobilized to find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts," Attal posted on X, formerly Twitter, describing the attacks as "acts of sabotage," which were "prepared and coordinated."

Additional security personnel have been deployed to Paris train stations Image: Mark Baker/AP Photo/picture alliance

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the attacks, linking them to the start of the 2024 Olympics.

"It's completely appalling," she told BFMTV. "To target the games is to target France."

The prefect in charge of policing in the capital, Laurent Nunez, said additional security forces were being diverted to Paris stations.

lo,rc/rm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)