  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
World Economic Forum
Climate protests
Noel Le Graet
Le Graet allegedly sent inapproriate messages to a female football agent and several employeesImage: Matthieu Mirville/DPPI/picture alliance
SportsFrance

France investigates football chief for sexual harassment

56 minutes ago

The head of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, faces allegations of improper conduct over several years. The allegations come from a football agent and several female employees.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MIsd

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they were investigating the president of the national soccer federation, Noel Le Graet, for sexual harassment.

A probe was opened on after football agent Sonia Souid made accusations at a tricky time for the federation, just weeks after the national side lost the World Cup final to Argentina.

What are the allegations?

Souid has accused Le Graet of improper conduct from 2013 to 2017. She relays he had repeatedly tried to approach her with sexual advances.

The 37-year-old agent said she had wanted to develop a business relationship with Le Graet to promote women's soccer, but he had instead harassed her with unsolicited, late-evening invites to drink champagne with him.

"He never looked at me like an agent but like a piece of candy," said Souid, who added that she thought about ending her career as an agent.

Le Graet faces several claims of sexual harassment. 

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has ordered an investigation into the French Football Federation.

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts alongside Marcus Thuram and Dayot Upamecano during the penalty shootout
France's fans and players were devastated when the team lost on penalties in the World Cup finalImage: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

The federation had said it would file a defamation lawsuit against "So Foot" magazine, which published a six-page investigation into Le Graet's alleged harassment of several female employees.

The report, which described an alleged toxic culture at the federation, quoted anonymous former and current employees, and inappropriate text messages that Le Graet allegedly sent to the women.

Amid the allegations, Le Graet last week "took a step back" from his duties.

Clumsy remarks about France legend

Le Graet has also come in for heavy criticism for his perceived disrespect toward France's World Cup winner and national icon Zinedine Zidane.

The federation chief admitted he had made "clumsy remarks" about the former Real Madrid boss Zidane's potential interest in coaching the French national team.

Le Graet said in an interview that he "wouldn't even have taken his call" when asked whether Zidane had called him to express an interest in taking over as coach from Didier Deschamps.

Deschamps, who led France to World Cup glory as winners in 2018, was also at the helm throughout their run to last month's final which France lost on penalties to Argentina. He recently signed a new contract to stay as France coach until 2026.

Le Graet has been replaced on a temporary basis by Philippe Diallo, a vice-president of the organization.

rc/ar (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius to become Germany's new defense minister

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Egypt, women are banned from terminating a pregnancy unless married and in danger of their lives

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Egyptian activists: We need to talk about abortion

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People hold sheets of blank paper in protest of COVID restriction in mainland as police setup cordon during a vigil in the central district on November 28, 2022, in Hong Kong

China: Fears grow for detained anti-COVID protesters

China: Fears grow for detained anti-COVID protesters

Politics1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

A white person with long dark hair stands in a cannabis greenhouse, holding one cannabis leaf in front of each eye.

2023: The year ahead in German socio-cultural policies

2023: The year ahead in German socio-cultural policies

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

People seeking refuge are seen on a boat in the English Channel.

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

UK Court of Appeal to reconsider Rwanda asylum plan

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

This picture taken on April 15, 2021 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 16 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) waving to the crowd at Kim Il Sung Square to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans

Politics24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Peru I Peruaner protestieren und fordern den Rücktritt von Präsident Boluarte

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

PoliticsJanuary 14, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage