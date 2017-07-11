France investigates alleged rape at presidential palace

French authorities are investigating reports that a woman on President Emmanuel Macron's defense staff was raped by a colleague after a farewell party at the Elysee Palace, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday.

Prosecutors said the probe was opened on July 12 and did not immediately confirm French media reports saying a female soldier guarding the palace had accused a serviceman of rape on July 1.

They said the man questioned was being treated as an "assisted witness," meaning that he was not interviewed as a suspect facing potential charges. They did not provide further details.

French daily Liberation, which first reported the story, said the woman was raped on the premises of the president's personal military staff on Rue de l'Elysee, the street adjacent to the president's office, on July 1.

French media have also reported that Macron, who resides at the Elysee, was not nearby when the attack reportedly took place but had been at an event earlier in the evening.

'Measures have immediately been taken,' Elysee says

The Elysee Palace said it would not comment on an ongoing legal investigation but said that, as soon as the report was brought to the attention of the authorities, "measures have immediately been taken: listening, supporting and accompanying the victim."

The palace added that the accused serviceman had been suspended from his post at the presidential palace and that officials were awaiting the findings of the investigation before deciding whether further action was needed.

Earlier in his term, Macron came under fire for not making public reports of wrongdoing against one of his security aides until the media revealed them weeks later.

Alexandre Benalla, former security adviser to Macron, was sentenced last Friday to three years in jail, two of them suspended, over charges including assaulting May Day protesters in 2018, media reported. Benalla was also found guilty of illegally using diplomatic passports and illegally carrying a weapon.

