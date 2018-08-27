France: Hulot to quit as Macron's environment minister

In a stunning setback to the French government, Nicolas Hulot has announced his resignation. He said he felt "all alone" while trying to advance green policies in the government.
French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot on Tuesday announced his resignation on France Inter radio, saying it was the result of an "accumulation of disappointments."
The announcement strikes a major blow to French President Emmanuel Macron, who had pledged to make France a global leader for climate solutions after the 2015 Paris accord.
Here's what he said:
"France is doing more than a lot of other countries. Do not make me say that it is doing enough. It is not doing enough. Europe is not doing enough. The world is not doing enough."
"I have a bit of influence, but I have no power and no means."
Who is Nicolas Hulot? Dubbed " France's most famous environmental activist," Hulot is a longtime campaigner for green policies and a former TV celebrity. Past French presidents including Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, had approached him for the environment ministry. However, he had rejected offers to form part of the government until Emmanuel Macron came along.
Hulot has consistently scored high in popularity polls, even after Macron's approval ratings started to plunge. An Ifop poll suggested that 64 percent of French nationals have a favorable opinion of Hulot.
Elysee defends progress
Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told BFM news channel that Hulot should have warned Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe before announcing his resignation.
"Do you do an environmental revolution in one year? The response is no," said Griveaux. "I prefer little steps to not moving."
Observers have suggested that Hulot's departure could cause further shakeup within the government and prompt Macron to reshuffle his cabinet.
