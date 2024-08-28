France hands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov preliminary charges

French authorities opened a formal investigation into Telegram boss Pavel Durov after he was taken into custody. Durov is also banned from leaving France for the time being.

French judges have issued preliminary charges against Telegram CEO Pavel Durov for allegedly allowing criminal activity on the messaging app.

Authorities have barred him from leaving France pending further investigation. Durov is both a Russian and French citizen.

Durov placed under formal investigation

Authorities opened a formal investigation into Durov on suspicion of insufficient cooperation with authorities regarding criminal investigations and aiding and abetting criminal offenses on his messaging app, among other things, the Paris public prosecutor's office said.

The 39-year-old was detained at a Paris airport on Saturday on a warrant related to Telegram's lack of content moderation.

He was being investigated on charges relating to a number of crimes, including allegations that his platform was complicit in aiding drug trafficking, fraud and child abuse.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

rm/wd (Reuters, AP)