 France: Greenpeace ′crashes drone′ into nuclear plant | News | DW | 03.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France: Greenpeace 'crashes drone' into nuclear plant

The environmental group has already taken heat for stunts at other nuclear plants. According to plant operator EDF two drones were used in the activists' latest antic.

Bugey nuclear plant, near Lyon, France (picture alliance/AP Photo/L. Cipriani)

Greenpeace France said Tuesday it had flown the drone – piloted by one of its activists – over Bugey nuclear plant (pictured above), near Lyon. The pilot then crashed the Superman-shaped unmanned aircraft against the wall of the facility's spent-fuel pool building.

"The action again highlights the extreme vulnerability of this type of buildings, which contain the highest amount of radioactivity in nuclear plants," Greenpeace said.

State-controlled EDF, which manages the plant, said that two drones had flown over the facility. French police intercepted one of them, it added.

"The presence of these drones had no impact on the security of the installations," EDF said in a statement, adding that it planned to file a police complaint against Greenpeace.

Read more: Greenpeace activists seize ship full of VW diesel cars

The latest drone "attack" follows a series of Greenpeace stunts, which the environmental group claims have been staged to expose the weakness of French nuclear plants.

In October last year, Greenpeace activists breached security and launched fireworks over EDF's Cattenom nuclear plant.

Nuclear safety

"Spent-fuel pools must be turned into bunkers in order to make nuclear plants safer," said Yannick Rousselet, Greenpeace France's chief nuclear campaigner.

EDF insists the spent-fuel pool buildings can withstand natural disasters and accidents.

The French parliament ordered an investigation into nuclear security. A parliamentary committee is due to present its report on Thursday.

In February, a French court handed suspended jail sentences – along with fines  to several Greenpeace activists.

Read more: French Greenpeace activists in court for breaking into nuclear plant

DW recommends

French Greenpeace activists in court for breaking into nuclear plant

A small group of Greenpeace supporters are on trial for breaking into a nuclear power station in eastern France in order to highlight its vulnerability. If convicted, they could face up to five years in jail. (03.01.2018)  

Environmentalists seek halt to Norwegian oil prospecting

Environmentalists have begun a court case in Oslo against Norway's granting of Barents Sea oil prospecting licenses to 13 firms. They say it is the first such lawsuit for a state violation of the Paris climate accord. (14.11.2017)  

Greenpeace activists seize ship full of VW diesel cars

Greenpeace "pirates" have boarded a ship arriving in Britain in an effort to stop it unloading a consignment of over 1,000 Volkswagen diesel cars. They also sought to immobilize vehicles at a port in the UK. (21.09.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Protesters board ship carrying VW diesel cars  

Related content

Deutschland Klimaziele der EU- Schriftzug «CO2» brennt

Winners and losers in the race to meet the Paris climate goals 18.06.2018

A new ranking shows how European countries stack up on climate protection. How does your country compare?

England Protest gegen Pläne für eine unterirdische nukleare Endlagerung

Britain offers millions in cash to bury its radioactive waste 04.04.2018

Britain is again hunting for a suitable site to store its highly radioactive nuclear waste after a previous attempt was blocked by residents. Rural areas could be given cash if they house the underground facility.

Plastik-Müll im Meer

G7 minus two: Leaders agree to ocean plastics charter 11.06.2018

Five of the G7 nations, without the US and Japan, have agreed to an ocean plastics charter. But will such non-binding measures be enough for the world's industrialized countries to beat plastic pollution together?

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 