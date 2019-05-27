France, Germany spar over EU leadership

Chancellor Merkel and Emmanuel Macron arrived at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels already at odds over the best candidate to lead the European Commission. Also in question is the method of choosing this leader.
A rift between France and Germany was apparent at an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Tuesday, as French President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to protest the replacement of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with German politician Manfred Weber.
Macron told reporters that he preferred someone who has "experience either in their country or in Europe that allows them to have credibility and savoir faire," an apparent dig at Weber, or has never served in government or an institution as big as the commission.
He added that the bloc needs "renewal" after traditional parties suffered poorly in this weekend's EU elections.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, spoke of her continued support for Weber, a member of the Bavarian sister party of her Christian Democrats (CDU), who has led the center-right bloc, the European People's Party (EEP), in EU parliament since 2014.
"I as a member of the EPP family will of course work to support Manfred Weber," she said.
Competing candidates
Ahead of the summit, Merkel and Macron had already shown a marked difference of opinion over how Juncker's successor should be chosen. Merkel said she prefers the current system, where the politician presented as the biggest bloc's top candidate before the election should get the job. Macron, however, said there should be more debate about the best candidate before Juncker leaves at the end of October.
Both the EPP and its traditional coalition partner, the Social Democrats (S&D) got battered in the EU vote, as Green parties and populists made gains. The pro-business ALDE group, of which Macron's En Marche will now be a member, also did well.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took the opportunity to push for the Socialist candidate Frans Timmermans, a former Dutch foreign minister and Juncker's right-hand man.
"We will support Frans," Sanchez said. "He has the experience not only at the national level but also at the European level to lead the commission."
Macron has proposed Denmark's Margrethe Vestager, the current EU commissioner for fair competition and France's own Michel Barnier, who has led the EU's Brexit negotiations. He has also said that he thinks Timmermans is qualified.
EU leaders hope to be able to name the candidates for the top posts in the EU at the next summit on June 20-21.
es/rc (AP, AFP)
