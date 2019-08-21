France, Germany reject Facebook's libra cryptocurrency

France and Germany jointly rejected Facebook's planned introduction of the Libra cryptocurrency on Friday, calling it a threat to a stable EU economy.

The virtual currency could undercut "the monetary sovereignty" of states in the bloc as well as posing risks to consumers and undermining financial stability within Europe, said French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire and his German counterpart Olaf Scholz.

The two ministers issued the criticisms in a joint statement at a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Helsinki. It came in response to Facebook unveiling its plan for users to be able to make payments through the platform.

Libra fails to address risks

"France and Germany consider that the Libra project, as set out in Facebook's blueprint, fails to convince that those risks will be properly addressed," read the statement. The finance experts also agreed that the 19-country eurozone will pursue a tough regulatory approach should Libra seek authorization to operate in Europe.

Ministers said they would back the development of an alternative public cryptocurrency instead. Official plans are already underway for a public cryptocurrency, devised by the European Central Bank (ECB). The aim is to make largely unregulated currencies such as Libra redundant.

Currencies of the future

Despite these recent pledges, official plans from governments could come too late. Apps and dark web currencies have already begun to define the shape of virtual currencies.

In China, users of Social Media app WeChat pay for goods and transfer money by scanning QR codes using money stored in a virtual bank account in the app.

such as Bitcoin have also been widely used as payment on the dark web for over a decade.

Comparatively, attempts to launch such a currency in Europe by the European Central Bank have been slow to take off despite several plans being in the pipeline for years.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Good time to start a currency Introduced in 2009, Bitcoin was the world's first decentralized digital currency. It quickly gained traction amid lingering uncertainty in the wake of financial crisis. Designed to be as rare as gold, Bitcoin was created to have a maximum of 21 million "coins." Initially worth just a fraction of a cent, by February 2011 the currency had gained parity with the US dollar, then it really took off.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed An anonymous founder The name Satoshi Nakamoto is synonymous with Bitcoin. It is said to be the alias for an unknown IT whizz who invented the cryptocurrency. But despite claiming to be a 30-something Japanese national, it is generally thought that several computer science experts created the technology behind the digital coin. One rumor even suggested that Tesla chief Elon Musk is the real Satoshi, which he denied.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed So no coins then? Instead of being printed like dollars and euros, each Bitcoin is created on a global network of computers and verified by the system rather than a bank. There are no transaction fees. The smallest amount you can buy is a "Satoshi" or one-hundred-millionth of a Bitcoin. Purchases can be made anonymously and even at digital currency ATMs. When you buy Bitcoin, it is often stored in a digital wallet.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Complex puzzles To ensure that not too much Bitcoin comes into circulation, a process called mining was created where blocks of transactions could only be processed once a difficult math problem was solved by geeks. The puzzles are becoming so complex that bigger and bigger computers are being utilized to decipher them. That's led to concerns about the amount of electricity used to handle Bitcoin transactions.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Are Bitcoin fortunes legit? Due to its anonymous nature, Bitcoin's success is likely being fueled by organized crime, including money laundering and the purchase of illegal goods. The currency is also being targeted by cybercriminals. A recent hack blamed on North Korea forced a South Korean digital currency exchange into bankruptcy. Reports suggest the "Islamic State" armed group used Bitcoin to receive funds to buy arms.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Bitcoin leads, others follow Bitcoin is the largest of all the cryptocurrencies and its incredible rise has spawned many imitators. Other large digital cash creators include Ethereum, Zcash, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin. As of November 2017, their number had swelled to 1,324. Hundreds of others have attempted and failed to launch their own digital coins. The market is now coming under increasing scrutiny by regulators.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Watch it skyrocket 2017 was a stratospheric year for Bitcoin. Worth close to $1,000 in January, some twelve months later it had scaled to an all-time high of $19,784. Despite much skepticism, the currency started to see serious interest from institutional investors. Two exchanges began Bitcoin futures trading, allowing speculators to punt on the incredible volatility in the value of the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed Warnings abound From central banks to respected investors, almost the entire financial establishment warned of a massive Bitcoin bubble, which they said can only end in disaster for holders of the digital currency. Among them was Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz who said Bitcoin "ought to be outlawed." Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase labeled those who buy the currency "stupid."

Bitcoin: Where it came from and where it's headed The shape of things to come? Just before Christmas 2017, Bitcoin saw a dramatic rally, topping out at nearly $20,000 before losing a third of its value in just five days. More intense volatility followed early in the New Year, only to be reversed when it plummeted by almost half. Are we in for an even bigger rollercoaster ride if Wall Street adopts Bitcoin? Author: Nik Martin



'A wake-up call'

ECB members called Facebook's cryptocurrency plans "a wake up call."

"We need to step up our thinking on a central bank digital currency," ECB board member Benoit Coeure told a news conference in Helsinki.

kmm/rt (Reuters/AFP)

