  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
Silvio Berlusconi
PoliticsGermany

France, Germany and Poland to discuss Ukraine and NATO

1 hour ago

The French president hosted the German and Polish leaders to seek ways of helping Kyiv wrest back land from Russia. They were also expected to explore common policy on Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SU6p
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda attend a previous news conference
The frequency of meetings between the three countries' leaders has picked upImage: Michel Euler/AP Photo/picture alliance

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish leader Andrzej Duda to discuss plans to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The three gathered to talk about military support for Kyiv's counteroffensive and humanitarian aid to the country after the breach of the Kherson region's Khakova dam.

What's on the agenda?

The three leaders were scheduled to attend a working dinner, with Duda arriving first for talks with Macron before the arrival of Scholz.

As well as immediate support for Kyiv, they were expected to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine and make preparations for upcoming EU and NATO summits.

Ukraine has been urging NATO members to make concrete progress on its accession to the alliance at the summit.

It wants to see an upgrade for the current NATO-Ukraine Commission to a new NATO-Ukraine Council, which would be a joint consultative forum to promote the discussion of security issues.

Kakhovka dam: Ukraine says 30 still missing in flood

Duda has previously said Poland is working towards obtaining extra security guarantees for Ukraine at the July meeting in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

The US and Germany have been reticent to outline clear prospects on Ukraine's NATO accession, fearing it might irk the Kremlin and prove counterproductive to regional security. Moscow has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine not be admitted to the alliance.

Why France, Germany and Poland?

Tripartite meetings involving Germany, France and Poland — collectively known as the Weimar Triangle — started in 1991 in Weimar, Germany.

The initial aim was to bring Poland, as well as other former Soviet satellite states, closer to the EU and NATO.

While that issue has broadly faded into the background, the meetings were given added vigor and frequency after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders met in February 2022 and then once more on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February 2023.

rc, msh/jsi (AFP, dpa)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Ukrainian counter-offensive: The Russians ‘are in trouble’

Ukrainian counter-offensive: The Russians ‘are in trouble’

Ukrainian troops claim to have retaken several villages from Russian forces, marking the first reported gains in their new offensive. Military analyst Frank Ledwidge tells DW that Ukrainian forces are making significant progress, but the main assault is yet to come. The Russian troops, Ledwidge says, ‘are and continue to be in trouble’.
8 hours ago03:10 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Silvio Berlusconi sits in a gold-backed chair

Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

Politics12 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudan | Kämpfe in Khartoum

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Fighting in Sudan's Khartoum resumes after 24 hour ceasefire

Conflicts12 hours ago03:44 min
More from Africa

Asia

A women makes an angry face at a police official

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Pakistan: How Khan crackdown imperils women in politics

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A Ukrainian fan holds up a scarf that reads "glory to Ukraine"

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Germany escape with draw against Ukraine in 1,000th match

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frankreich, Serre-Ponçon | Trockenheit | Ein älteres Paar schaut auf den Serre-Ponçon See an der Baie Saint Michel

The French say 'non' to working longer

The French say 'non' to working longer

Politics11 hours ago04:20 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Undated aerial photo shows wildfires burning in Northeast region of British Columbia

How Canada's wildfires really started

How Canada's wildfires really started

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage