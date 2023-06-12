France, Germany and Poland to discuss Ukraine and NATO

The French president hosted the German and Polish leaders to seek ways of helping Kyiv wrest back land from Russia. They were also expected to explore common policy on Ukraine's prospects of joining NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish leader Andrzej Duda to discuss plans to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The three gathered to talk about military support for Kyiv's counteroffensive and humanitarian aid to the country after the breach of the Kherson region's Khakova dam.

What's on the agenda?

The three leaders were scheduled to attend a working dinner, with Duda arriving first for talks with Macron before the arrival of Scholz.

As well as immediate support for Kyiv, they were expected to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine and make preparations for upcoming EU and NATO summits.

Ukraine has been urging NATO members to make concrete progress on its accession to the alliance at the summit.

It wants to see an upgrade for the current NATO-Ukraine Commission to a new NATO-Ukraine Council, which would be a joint consultative forum to promote the discussion of security issues.

Duda has previously said Poland is working towards obtaining extra security guarantees for Ukraine at the July meeting in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

The US and Germany have been reticent to outline clear prospects on Ukraine's NATO accession, fearing it might irk the Kremlin and prove counterproductive to regional security. Moscow has repeatedly insisted that Ukraine not be admitted to the alliance.

Why France, Germany and Poland?

Tripartite meetings involving Germany, France and Poland — collectively known as the Weimar Triangle — started in 1991 in Weimar, Germany.

The initial aim was to bring Poland, as well as other former Soviet satellite states, closer to the EU and NATO.

While that issue has broadly faded into the background, the meetings were given added vigor and frequency after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders met in February 2022 and then once more on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in February 2023.

