 France: Flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash | News | DW | 02.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

A rescue helicopter has crashed in flood-hit southern France, killing three emergency workers. Torrential rain and thunderstorms have caused chaos in the French Riviera, with dozens of communities on alert.

Flooded fields in Le Luc, France

Three rescuers died in a helicopter crash during an overnight mission near the southern French city of Marseille, the French Interior Ministry said Monday.

The crew had been on a reconnaissance and rescue flight in the Var region when their EC145 helicopter lost radio contact.

The helicopter and its three occupants were found at 1:30 a.m. local time (0030 UTC) near the town of Rove, the ministry said.

"An investigation will determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy," it added.

The country's Civil Defense said a pilot, an engineer and a firefighter were on board.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of the rescue workers on Twitter.

A road sign in the French Riviera reads, Red alert, avoid trips

A road sign in the French Riviera warns people the area is under a red alert for heavy rain and floods

Torrential rains have inundated parts of southeastern France, where the Var and neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region are on red alert for floods. Authorities said at least two people were killed on Sunday after being washed away by floodwaters in the French Riviera.

Storms in the Var region a little over a week ago left six people dead and caused disruptions to rail services and road traffic.

nm/aw (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France: Teenager dies after bridge collapses

At least one person has died and several others had to be rescued from the river Tarn in southern France. More than 70 emergency workers have been deployed to the scene of the incident in Toulouse. (18.11.2019)  

Deaths after heavy rainstorms in Italy, France

Several people have died in southern France and northern Italy after high floodwaters swamped cars. The rainstorms sweeping across southern Europe also caused a bridge to collapse near the coastal city of Savona, Italy. (25.11.2019)  

Winter snow, floods arrive early in Europe

Snow has hit the south of France; Germany and Austria are seeing their first wintry weather. Venice is struggling with the worst floods in more than 50 years, while parts of northern England are also underwater. (15.11.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Frankreich Sturm Amelie

Storm Amelie: 140,000 homes without power in France 03.11.2019

France's Atlantic Coast has been battered by winds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, causing widespread power outages. Rail services were canceled and roads closed in several regions due to fallen trees and flooding.

Philippinen Daet Überflutungen

Philippines: Cyclone Usman kills dozens 30.12.2018

Storms and heavy rain have caused severe flooding and landslides in the center of the island nation. Authorities have warned of continuing heavy rain ahead of New Year's celebrations.

Frankreich Gebäudeeinsturz in Marseille

France recovers 7 bodies from collapsed Marseille buildings 08.11.2018

The mayor of Marseille is under pressure to resign after two buildings collapsed, killing seven people inside. At least 6,000 properties are "at risk" of collapse in the port city, most in lower-class neighborhoods.

Advertisement