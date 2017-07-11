France fines Google €500 million in news copyright row

France's antitrust authority fined Google €500 million ($593 million) on Tuesday, saying the technology giant did not negotiate "in good faith" with news companies and other publishers over using their content.

Why was Google fined?

News publishers APIG, SEPM and AFP accuse Google of not having talks with them in good faith to compensate them for their online news on the tech giantꞌs feed.

They claimed the tech giant did not find enough common ground with them under the "neighboring rights" EU directive.

The French antitrust case looked at whether Google breached orders they had carried out asking for these talks to take place three months from when news publishers asked for them.

APIG, that represents newspapers like Le Figaro and Le Monde is one of the plaintiffs in the case, although they had a framework agreement already.

The news groups were waiting on this antitrust decision to proceed in their own case.

How have Google responded?

A Google spokesperson said the company was "very disappointed" about the €500 million fine imposed on them by the French antitrust decision.

"We have acted in good faith throughout the entire process," the spokesperson said.

"The fine ignores our efforts to reach an agreement, and the reality of how news works on our platforms," the company retorted.

The Google spokesperson said that it is "the only company to have announced agreements on neighboring rights."

Google has been under fire in the European Union with Germany also lauching an antitrust investigation into its practices.

Google operates in 149 different languages worldwide, including French

What happens next?

US based Google must now bring forward ways in which it can compensate publishers for their news articles.

If the tech giant fails to do that, it would have to pay fines of up to €900,000 a day.

French antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva said: "When the authority decrees an obligation for a company, it must comply scrupulously, both in the spirit and letter (of the decision).

"Here, this was unfortunately not the case," added de Silva.

In separate investigations, the European Commission is looking into claims that Google is driving companies out of business with unfair practices its search results page that is so widely used, it is essentially the gateway to the internet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

jc/rs (AFP, Reuters)