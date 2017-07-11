 France: Far-right National Rally reelects Marine Le Pen | News | DW | 04.07.2021

News

France: Far-right National Rally reelects Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen is seeking new impetus for her 2022 presidential bid after performing badly in regional polls.

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen received 98.35% of the vote, according to a tweet from a senior party official

The French far-right opposition National Rally (RN) party elected its incumbent leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday, with no opposing candidates.

Le Pen is seeking to breathe new life into her campaign for the presidency next year, after the party'srecent electoral disappointment.

Formerly known as the National Front, the RN party was tipped for strong gains in last month's regional elections, but ultimately failed to win any of the 13 regions in mainland France.

Those results raised questions about Le Pen's efforts to detoxify her party's image and establish it as a more mainstream right-wing force.

France votes in regional elections — Lisa Louis reports

Party confidence

Nevertheless, her reelection, with "98.35%" of the vote, prompted European Parliament lawmaker, and fellow RN member, Jerome Riviere, to confidently predict on Twitter that Sunday's result will propel Le Pen towards a "presidential election victory in 2022."

Le Pen has held the role for 10 years and wants to run again in the French presidential election in nine months' time, when her main opponent is likely to be the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, to whom she lost the last nationwide ballot in 2017.

Le Pen was set to use a keynote address later Sunday to rally the party faithful for the 2022 campaign.

France's jobless youth forgotten by EU

jsi/mm (AFP, dpa)

