 France: Far-right National Rally reelects Marine Le Pen | News | DW | 04.07.2021

News

France: Far-right National Rally reelects Marine Le Pen

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has won reelection as head of the National Rally party. She is seeking new impetus for her 2022 presidential bid after performing badly in regional polls.

Marine Le Pen

Le Pen received 98.35% of the vote, according to a tweet from a senior party official

The French far-right opposition National Rally (RN) party elected its incumbent leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday, with no opposing candidates.

Le Pe is seeking to breathe new life into her campaign for the presidency next year, after recent electoral disappointment.

The RN, which was tipped for strong gains in last month's regional elections, failed to win any of the 13 regions in mainland France.

Those results raised questions about Le Pen's efforts to detoxify her party's image and establish it as a more mainstream right-wing force.

Party confidence

Nevertheless, her reelection, with "98.35%" of the vote, prompted European Parliament lawmaker, and fellow RN member, Jerome Riviere, to confidently predict on Twitter that Sunday's result will propel Le Pen towards a "presidential election victory in 2022."

jsi/mm (AFP, dpa)

