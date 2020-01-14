 France: Far-right Marine Le Pen to run for president again | News | DW | 16.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

France: Far-right Marine Le Pen to run for president again

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed that she will run for president for a third time in an effort to defeat incumbent Emmanuel Macron. Macron is facing unpopularity amid strikes and the yellow vest movement.

Marine le Pen (Getty Images/AFP/B. Guay)

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Thursday announced her intention to stand in France's next presidential elections.

Le Pen said she would propose a "grand alternative to put the country back on its feet'' and create "national unity" in her New Year's wishes, made on Thursday.

"My decision is made," she confirmed.

The next presidential election in France will be held in 2022.

"The greatness of our movement is to make citizens actors of political life," she tweeted. "We will help the people emerge as a new elite."

Le Pen, leader of the anti-immigration and populist party National Rally, previously known as the National Front, reached the final runoff in the 2017 presidential election — but was heavily defeated by centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Read more: Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?

Le Pen's announcement comes as Macron faces domestic hurdles, including continued strikes over planned pension reforms. 

Her candidacy must be approved at her National Rally party's congress in 2021. If given the nod, Le Pen will mark her third attempt at becoming French president. 

Le Pen will hope to lure disenchanted voters from the center-right who do not believe Macron has delivered on his promises.

She has expressed skepticism about migration, Islam and the EU and has been accused of racism.

Watch video 00:32

Marine Le Pen: 'This is a victory for the people'

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/stb (AP, Le Monde)

DW recommends

France's Marine Le Pen stokes anti-EU sentiment

Marine Le Pen's National Rally party hopes to surge in May's elections for the European Parliament. What role does it play as part of a broader euroskeptic boost across Europe? Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (22.02.2019)  

Macron responds to 'yellow vests' with call for national 'debate'

French President Emmanuel Macron penned a letter calling on citizens to turn "anger into solutions." Far-right politician Marine Le Pen accused Macron of "blindness" in his handling of the "yellow vest" rallies. (14.01.2019)  

Marine Le Pen's National Rally appeals seizure of EU funds in France

Marine Le Pen has warned her party could die within months after a French court seized party funds. And she has found some unlikely supporters in her appeal. (10.07.2018)  

'It's staggering!': Marine Le Pen outraged after court orders her to undergo psychological examination

A French court has ordered a psychological assessment of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a case about the dissemination of extremely violent images. Le Pen says the order is part of a government plot to discredit her. (20.09.2018)  

France withholds funds for Marine Le Pen's far-right party

France's far-right National Rally, formerly the National Front, said the party could soon be over after judges withheld millions in state funds. The move comes amid a probe into the party's alleged misuse of EU funds. (08.07.2018)  

Why has French President Macron taken the lead in NATO-bashing?

Emmanuel Macron's allegation the alliance is brain-dead has raised more questions about the French leader's own state of mind than about NATO. DW's Teri Schultz looks at the aftermath of the Macron blast. (09.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Marine Le Pen: 'This is a victory for the people'  

Who are the far-right populists looking to disrupt the EU?  

Related content

Iran Reaktor Arak, bei Teheran

European powers trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute process 14.01.2020

Germany, France and the UK said they were given "no choice" but to trigger the dispute process, which could lead to sanctions. They stressed that the move does not mean they're joining the US "maximum pressure" campaign.

Golf Iran Soleimani

Germany, France, UK: 'Essential' Iran stick to nuclear deal 12.01.2020

Germany, France and the UK — who helped broker the 2015 accord — have urged Iran not to walk away. The treaty has come under increasing strain following the US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Frankreich l Macron wirbt für Sahel-Initiative

Will new measures to fight terrorism in the Sahel region be enough? 13.01.2020

France and the G5 Sahel nations have announced they will reinforce their fight against terrorism in the region. But experts doubt the pledge will be enough to make the Sahel secure again.

Advertisement