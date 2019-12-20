 France faces Christmas travel chaos over transport strikes | News | DW | 22.12.2019

News

France faces Christmas travel chaos over transport strikes

French travelers heading home for the holidays faced canceled trains and packed roads, as a strike over pension reform showed no signs of easing. Macron urged for a "truce" and for striking workers to act "responsibly."

Travelers wait at a crowded station during a transportation strike in Paris, France (picture-alliance/AA/J. Mattia)

Travelers and tourists in France struggled to reach their destinations on Saturday as ongoing strikes against the government's pension reforms disrupted travel for the Christmas holidays.

National rail operator SNCF announced plans to inform passengers in advance about cancelations and to offer ticket exchanges.

Despite the plans, only half of SNCF's high-speed trains were running. Regional trains, including in Paris, continued to be severely disrupted.

A two-week nationwide strike against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the pension system has forced hundreds of thousands of people to seek alternative modes of transportation during one of the busiest times of the year.

Car-sharing services and bus companies have seen a surge in reservations, although vehicles are becoming increasingly hard to come by.

"We tried other ways, BlaBlaCar, etc, but everything is full, everything is taken," Jerome Pelletier, a manager in the textile industry, told news agency AFP.

Macron urges Christmas 'truce'

Macron, who is on visit to the Ivory Coast, urged transportation workers on Saturday to suspend the strikes during the holiday season.

"Strike action is justifiable and protected by the constitution, but I think there are moments in a nation's life when it is good to observe a truce out of respect for families and family life," he said.

Watch video 01:21

Chaos in France as strike continues

Macron added that briefly suspending the strike would not mean that unions abandoned their demands.

Instead, it would show "the sense of responsibility and the respect owed to French people who are sometimes apart and wish to be reunited during this festive period," he said.

Most transportation unions have called for the strikes to continue over the holiday period after the French government and union leaders failed to end the standoff this week.

What are the pension reforms?

Macron's reform plans include merging France's 42 separate pension regimes into a single, point-based system.

The reforms would also scrap schemes that offered advantages to mainly public-sector workers — including train drivers who can retire at the age of 52.

The plans would also raise the age workers would have to reach in order to get a full pension from 62 to 64.

The government argues that the new system would be more transparent and fairer, while unions and many French workers worry that they would have to work longer for lower pensions.

rs/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Rush hour traffic fills the ring road in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Walkout causes gridlock

    Many workers hoped to return to work on Friday. Some commuters opted to hire bicycles and scooters and others took their cars. This led to large traffic jams in French cities. There were nearly 300 kilometers of traffic jams in the Paris region.

  • Tracks are seen at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Transportation grinds to a halt

    90% of high-speed trains and 70% of regional trains were cancelled on Friday, the French railway announced. The French civil aviation authority instructed airlines to reduce their Friday flight traffic from central airports to 20%.

  • Frankreich Protest (imago images/IP3press/G. Jeremias)

    France on strike — in pictures

    A fairer system?

    Public sector workers are unhappy about a reform that would see France transition to a points-based pension system from its current system that has 42 sector-specific pension schemes. Currently, rail workers, mariners and some ballet dancers can retire up to 10 years earlier than other workers. President Macron said that the proposed system would be fairer for everyone.

  • A rail worker wearing a fluorescent jacket with an SNCF train company logo on the back

    France on strike — in pictures

    Pensions debate without movement

    Macron's proposals follow a long tradition of French government pension reform proposals stretching for three decades. Each reform has been met with massive demonstrations and none of the changes has succeeded in simplifying the pension system.

  • A man holds a flare in front of a CGT union banner

    France on strike — in pictures

    United behind a low retirement age

    Years of protests against pension reforms have successfully kept the retirement age low. In France, the pension age was raised to 62 years. This is among the lowest in OECD countries, despite being raised from 60 years in 2010 reforms. In Germany, retirement is at 67 years old.

  • Frankreich Lyon | Streik gegen Rentenreformen (picture-alliance/Zuma/J. Colburn)

    France on strike — in pictures

    Stronger together?

    French union leaders are the driving force behind the nationwide strike — but they are not united. The CGT union is the most hardline. It rejects any pension reform proposals and said workers had blocked seven out of eight of the countries oil refineries. The CFDT union is more moderate and is open to the idea of a points-based system.

  • Fireworks throw by protesters erupt around police in Paris

    France on strike — in pictures

    Protests sparked

    While the majority of protesting consisted of peaceful marches, masked protesters also vandalized bus stops, smashed shop windows, and threw fireworks at police as demonstrators progressed through Paris on Thursday.

  • Protesters light red flares during the French general strike

    France on strike — in pictures

    Seeing red at pension proposals

    The so-called Yellow Vests are known for their direct approach to protesting and have said they would join the strikes. Authorities are bracing themselves for possible violence. The yellow-vest movement has swelled into anti-government and anti-inequality protests. Many see the general strike in France as protecting the country's social safety net — not just about preserving pensions.

  • Riot police in Montpellier, France charge demonstrators

    France on strike — in pictures

    Riot police move in

    After peaceful protesting escalated to include rioting and damage to public and private property, security forces also intensified their tactics. Riot police charged crowds and fired tear gas to disperse violent demonstrators.

  • Surrounded by tear gas, black-clad masked protesters throw objects in Paris during a national strike.

    France on strike — in pictures

    Police and protesters clash in Paris

    Police clashed with protesters on Thursday in Nantes, Montpellier, Paris as well as other cities. Masked demonstrators started fires, smashed storefronts, and vandalized cars.

    Author: Kate Martyr


Chaos in France as strike continues  

Frankreich Paris Generalstreik

France: Strikes cause holiday travel chaos 20.12.2019

French unions have rejected calls to suspend national strikes over Christmas, leaving holiday travelers in a bind. Less than half of all high-speed trains are expected to run on Christmas Eve.

Is France heading for a Christmas marked by strikes? 17.12.2019

Day 13 of protests against the government's controversial pension reforms. For the first time all major unions have called for strikes. Some are even threatening to extend the strikes over Christmas.

Gelbwesten Paris

Emmanuel Macron goes ahead with pension reforms amid strikes 09.12.2019

French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to keep his pension reforms on track despite transport havoc caused by ongoing strikes across the country. The plans are to be presented later this week.

